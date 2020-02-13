A Grand Prairie man died early Thursday in a fiery collision between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 35 that tied up northbound traffic for hours near Robinson, authorities said.
Jesus Salas Rodriguez, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened at about 12:45 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The DPS reported Rodriguez was headed north in an 18-wheeler when he collided with a Freightliner tractor-trailer parked on the inside shoulder. His truck then struck a Chevrolet Tahoe and became fully engulfed in flames, Howard said.
The two occupants of the Freightliner were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco. No other injuries were reported.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported the wreck backed up traffic for about a mile. It was reported cleared by 8 a.m. Thursday.
