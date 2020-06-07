Reconstruction of Elm Avenue and underlying utility infrastructure is getting back on track after officials agreed to remove some disused train tracks construction crews uncovered as they removed pavement.
Business owners along the corridor said they appreciate the long-term benefits the improvement will bring but are eager to get past the disruptions and decrease in business the work brings in the short-term.
Crews working on Elm first found a set of rails under the street in June last year, then found another parallel set in February. Officials initially hoped they could work around the rails, but as the project progressed, that idea changed, said Jim Reed, the city's capital improvement program manager.
“That was not part of the original contract. We were going to try to work around them,” Reed said of the rails. “When the contractor began laying the water line, it just became an impossible effort.”
During a meeting April 7, the Waco City Council approved a $450,707 addition to Barsh Construction’s contract for the project to pay for removal of the rails. The change brings the contract cost to about $2,336,500.
The change also adds 60 days to the contract period, but the new timeline still would allow for the next steps in the broader Elm Avenue project to get going on time, early next year, Reed said.
“You should see the project gain a lot of speed,” Reed said. “It’s been pretty slow, getting it going again, because Barsh was sitting idle until we made a decision on that. It was more of a funding decision than anything else.”
The demolition and removal is for the best, he said.
“We would have had this jigsaw puzzle of a rail system underneath all of our work that we’re doing,” Reed said.
Old rail lines are scattered throughout downtown Waco and have generally only been removed piecemeal as they have interfered with other work.
“It’s not just Elm,” Reed said. “We’re finding it on Fifth. We’re finding it on Washington. We’re finding it on Austin. I’d say all the old major corridors where they had both traffic and the rail system, those were not removed.”
The construction was already taking a bite out of business along Elm when orders to limit the spread of COVID-19, which have recently been lifted, took effect in March.
Reopening has gone relatively well for the Jockey Club barbershop in the 800 block of Elm, owner Iva Smith said. It has a well-established customer base, and a small business grant from the city of Waco helped navigate through the closures, Smith said. But business was already down when the closures started.
“A lot of people stayed away because it’s hard to get to or get in and out,” she said. “We started seeing a decrease with the construction, but of course we know it’s necessary and it’s going to happen. But it did slow down the clientele quite a bit because of the inconvenience.”
Smith said the shop now prefers all customer call ahead at 229-2454 to make an appointment for the sake of social distancing, though walk-ins will not be turned away. The process of bringing customers back is made even more difficult because summer already is a slow time of year for the shop, she said. Students are less likely to need a haircut for an important event.
“I think they’ll come back. It’s just going to take a little bit of time,” Smith said. “We’re going to be okay.”
Danielle Young, co-owner of Revival Eastside Eatery, said fluctuations are normal for any restaurant, especially one in its first year of operation.
“We opened in July 2019, so we haven’t even made it a year yet,” Young said. “It’s really hard to piece apart what’s normal, what’s COVID-19 and what’s construction. But I can say before COVID-19 happened, the construction between here and Baylor and downtown hurt our lunch numbers significantly.”
She said periodic closures on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard coupled with construction on University Parks Drive and the Elm Avenue project make it difficult to reach her restaurant.
“I think there’s a lot of growing pains for Elm," Young said. "We’re in it for the long haul, but I think it will take quite a few years for them to finish construction and for Elm to be completely walkable.”
