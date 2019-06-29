Dutton Avenue near Baylor University will close for about six months starting Monday as reconstruction of Interstate 35 widens.
Texas Department of Transportation crews plan to close Dutton between South Fifth Street and South Eighth Street at 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Workers will be upgrading utility lines in the area.
Drivers should use the I-35 frontage road as an alternate route, according to TxDOT. To access Baylor facilities at South Eighth Street and Dutton Avenue, drivers should use South Seventh Street at M.P. Daniel Esplanade. Access will be maintained for drivers exiting the Baylor University Bookstore parking garage.
Eighth Street will remain open from the I-35 frontage road through the campus.
Fall classes start at Baylor Aug. 26.
The construction is part of a six-year, $341 million reconstruction of I-35 through downtown Waco.
Last week, TxDOT announced the timeline to tear down the 11th-12th Street bridge across I-35 would be delayed indefinitely. No timeline has been set, but TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said the work would take place after the July Fourth holiday.