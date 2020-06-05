The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a financial toll on planned road projects and public transit and could permanently alter traffic patterns throughout the county, transportation officials said this week.
Some projects could be delayed unless the economy recovers or the federal or state government issues more stimulus funding, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Chris Evilia told the MPO's Technical Committee during a meeting Thursday. While the overall traffic volume locally is on the rise after a significant dip, increases in both delivery services and telecommuting are expected to stick around to at least some extent, forcing planners to rethink some long-term expectations, Evilia said.
The United States Department of Transportation reported a 26% decrease in motor fuel taxes in March, the primary source of federal transportation funding.
“Once again, we’ve had a very significant reduction in motor sales and rentals during the last couple of months as well,” Evilia said.
The MPO will have to watch economic recovery carefully going forward and any future spikes of COVID-19 that could force people to shelter in place again.
“In terms of project development we’ve been in this position before, years ago with the Great Recession," Evilia said. "And generally any stimulus projects are dependent on projects being shovel-ready.”
Without any further stimulus, Evilia said he would estimate some planned projects could be delayed by one to two years.
The federal coronavirus relief packages already passed include about $8 million to support Waco Transit.
“That should ensure Waco Transit is able to continue normal operations for the rest of this fiscal year, and probably carry over into the first part of the next fiscal year as well,” Evilia said.
Waco Transit ridership dropped after March 22, when the local officials issued a shelter-in-place order and Waco Transit limited bus capacity to 10 people per vehicle, including the driver. The fixed route buses can accommodate up to 35 people under normal circumstances.
“My general thinking is that people will return eventually,” Evilia said. “But that’s something we’re going to pay attention to, because that could very well change how public transit services are provided.”
Ridership on fixed routes and rural transport buses dropped in March to a third of what it had been, then ridership fell by another third in April. Shuttle routes serving Baylor University, La Salle Avenue and the traffic circle, and Magnolia Market at the Silos ran sparingly and then not at all, and charter services saw few or zero riders through March and April.
With public transportation reduced and McLennan County's per capita rate of COVID-19 infection surpassing larger Texas metro areas as the local shelter-in-place orders took effect, the weekend of March 29 marked the low point for activity in McLennan County, according to a University of Maryland analysis. At that point, about 30% of the population stayed home, and the county had a social distancing score of 50 out of 100. Then through most of April, travel was picking up by 5% to 10% weekly.
Evilia said many industries in Waco are considered essential and would have remained open, accounting for some travel and movement in the city.
“We have two major medical centers, a lot of manufacturing, a lot of food preparation industries, all of which were essential industries,” Evilia said. “But of course we also have three institutions of higher education here, which all were closed during this period.”
While movement has been on the rise, some of the telecommuting and working from home adopted by many businesses could become permanent, altering early morning and evening traffic patterns, he said.
“This is probably more so the case in places where office space or property values are very expensive, places like Austin or Dallas-Fort Worth,” Evilia said. “We’re already seeing this pattern, and it may not be as much of a pattern here in Waco but we are anticipating some jobs will transfer to a telecommuting concept.”
Because of the pandemic, transportation planners throughout the country are re-evaluating their planned highway expansion projects, which are often spurred by severe rush-hour traffic. Locally, the pandemic has also led to increased demand for bike and pedestrian paths.
Planners also are keeping an eye out for long-term changes in home deliveries and freight traffic, which did not drop off locally as much as other traffic. Home deliveries were already on the rise before the pandemic, and the shelter-in-place efforts seem to have brought a further shift in shopping habits, with deliveries of supplies in bulk quantities, furniture and other large household items becoming more common, Evilia said.
“I just put in an order for 200 pounds of cat litter, as an example, to be delivered directly to my home,” he said.
As a result, more suburban streets are accommodating large, bulky trucks they were never designed for.
“Local streets certainly haven’t been designed to the same standards that a state highway or arterial roadway was designed to,” Evilia said. “We are concerned that may have a detrimental effect to the state of repair of those streets.”
He said improving smaller roadways not eligible for federal funding could be difficult, especially in Texas, where most local roadways are not eligible for state money either.
