A driver died Friday when his car hydroplaned and crashed into an oncoming tractor-trailer on Highway 6 near Valley Mills, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The driver was headed south at about 11:20 a.m. on Highway 6 near Delmar Ranch Road when he lost control of his Volkswagen passenger car following morning rain showers, Howard said. He said the car veered into northbound traffic and struck a Freightliner 18-wheeler.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Ascension Providence for treatment of possible injuries, Howard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.