A McLennan County employee hauling gravel south of Lorena died late Wednesday morning when his dump truck left Woodlawn Road and overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were responded at about 11 a.m., to the crash site, less than a mile southwest of Davis Road. Troopers found the Western Star dump truck overturned with a man, identified as a county employee, dead inside, Howard said.
Officers believe the man was traveling east on Woodlawn and left the roadway around a curve, Howard said. McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family. The road remained closed for several hours as troopers worked to clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation, Howard said.