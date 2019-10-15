A plan to make downtown Waco a little quieter, already years in the making, is expected to come to fruition by the end of 2020.
The downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board approved $1.5 million last week to establish a railroad quiet zone from Peach Street to South 13th Street, a stretch with 10 street-level railroad crossings. Traffic Engineering Manager Eric Gallt said a final agreement will go before the council in a few weeks, and he anticipates the quiet zone will be complete by the end of next year.
“We knew it was important, and we’ve continued to push it because of the development along that corridor,” Gallt said. “As it redevelops, there’s a lot of residents in the area, and between the residents and the hotels it’s become more and more of a priority.”
Once improvements are in place, trains will no longer be allowed to blow their horns in the area on a routine basis.
Gallt said the railroad crossing improvements required for a quiet zone, including railroad gates, concrete panels, new signs, new striping, and extended pedestrian crossings and barriers in the road at all intersections with two-way streets, are worthwhile if only for the extra safety for pedestrians.
“At a lot of the crossings, the sidewalk stops short of the tracks,” Gallt said. “Effectively, people have to walk into the road to cross the tracks. These improvements go way beyond the value of the quiet zone.”
The crossing at University Parks Drive is an example of what others in the zone will look like once complete, he said. Another notable change needed for the quiet zone is the conversion of Jackson Avenue to one-way traffic.
The track through downtown runs close to Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Dr Pepper Museum, a school, a venue that often hosts weddings, several existing hotels and the future sites of three incoming hotels.
Union Pacific will handle the necessary construction after Waco City Council approves a final funding agreement. From there, the process is entirely in the hands of the railroad company and will take between six months and a year, Gallt said.
Discussion of the idea among officials had picked up in the past four years as downtown development gained momentum, and the city ordered a feasibility study in 2017, he said.
Gallt said the horns of trains passing through town punctuate his own life, whether at 3 a.m. or in the middle of a Sunday church service. He lives downtown and attends First Baptist Church of Waco, about a block from the railroad track in the proposed quiet zone.
Some blasts to remain
Trains will still sound their horns any time a person or animal is on the tracks and when they pass construction sites near the tracks. Horn blasts for construction may remain common for some time, Gallt said.
City Center Waco recommended the project because it would make the area more friendly to developers and safer for pedestrians, staff member Jeffrey Vitarius said.
The tracks divide Magnolia Market at the Silos from other areas where tourists tend to congregate, including Austin Avenue, Vitarius said.
“Improvement to the safety facilities around that are seen as particularly important,” he said. “It’s better for everyone if people feel safer traversing that area on foot.”
Magnolia Market brings in about 1.6 million visitors a year, said Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“You’re seeing more people walking across there and a lot more people at the Doris Miller Memorial, and I’m delighted to see that,” Pendergraft said.
Catherina Perez, a cashier at the home goods store Iron Willow in Marry Avenue Market on 6th Street, said she lives and works in downtown and is all too familiar with the train whistle.
“I’m slowly getting used to it, but at first it was really annoying,” Perez said. “I hear it all the time. It is pretty annoying, especially when we have the door open to bring in customers and it’s blaring.”
Summer Herriage, who owns Fox and Gray, a clothing shop also in Mary Avenue Market, said she likes the train, at least during the day.
“I think losing the horn does take away some of the charm,” Herriage said. “We would be sad to not have the train blow its horn during the day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.