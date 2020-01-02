A project to update and replace outdated utility lines downtown has closed off parts of Sixth, Seventh and Eighth streets.
The $1.2 million project to replace water and sewer lines, mostly along an alleyway that parallels Washington Avenue, is 25% complete and is scheduled to wrap up in May.
“We’re trying to get some side streets done at the same time. It’s just addressing old infrastructure in downtown, bringing it up to code,” Deputy Utilities Director Charles Leist said. “We’ve had several waterline leaks in that alley, and this project will address that.”
The sewer lines received some rehabilitation work in the 1980s, but is unclear when they were installed, Leist said. He said his best guess is that the 4-inch pipes were installed some time after World War II.
“We have run across wooden duct work, so the utilities in the alleys are old,” Leist said. “We have a lot of '50s cast iron in that area, so that would be just after World War II.”
The 4-inch pipes will be replaced with 8-inch pipes to meet modern standards. Leist said the project has been on the city’s radar for the past five years. Construction started in October, and the goal is to open the side streets as sections of the project are completed, he said.
“Multiple businesses share that alley,” Leist said. “It’s an inconvenience for them.”
On The Avenue, 711 Austin Ave., a hair salon specializing in blowouts, is among them.
Owner Hannah Gore said the salon's water has unexpectedly stopped flowing twice in the past five years because of waterline leaks in the alley. The outages mostly happened outside business hours and did not affect her business.
“Usually they’re able to give us some head’s up when they’re going to be working,” Gore said. “We can deal with not having electricity, but if we don’t have water we can’t work.”
On one memorable occasion, the water stopped halfway through the last client of the day’s appointment. Gore said staff used gallon jugs of water the salon keeps on hand for emergencies to rinse her hair and finish the treatment, a backup that has only been needed once.
“If we’d lost water for a whole day, any of our chemical services would have to be canceled and rescheduled,” Gore said. “But it’s not ever come to that.”
Gore said the construction has not had a noticeable impact on her business, but the closure cuts customers and employees alike off from the parking lot behind the salon, near the Embrace the Chaos tattoo studio on Washington.
“People just have to do parallel parking or go park a few streets down and walk,” Gore said. “You can still access that parking lot from Washington if you need to, but for people coming down Seventh Street you can’t park.”
She said downtown generally has enough parking to accommodate the disruption.
