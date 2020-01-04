A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, a mother and her three children escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when the family's car hit a DPS vehicle stopped along Highway 6 with its emergency lights on, authorities said.
The driver and three passengers in the Dodge Charger that hit the DPS patrol car were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. The driver was with her three young sons, and none of their injuries appeared to be serious, Waco Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
No other injuries were reported in the wreck, which happened about 1 p.m. near Tehuacana Creek, east of Waco, Howard said.
The patrol vehicle was parked on the inside shoulder, and the trooper was outside the vehicle investigating an earlier crash, Howard said. The Charger was traveling in the left lane of the highway before the crash, he said.
The patrol vehicle overturned when it was hit.
The circumstances of the first crash were not reported, but no one involved was injured, Howard said. The investigation is continuing.
"The Move Over/Slow Down law requires drivers on multi-lane roadways to vacate the lane they are in away from the vehicle working on the side of the highway to provide an empty lane for the safety of the first responder/worker," Howard wrote in a press release. "If vacating the lane isn’t practical, drivers must reduce their speed by 20 miles per hour."
