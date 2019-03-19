Signs on Texas multi-lane highways that read "Left Lane for Passing Only" are not suggestions or clever slogans, like "Don't Mess with Texas" or "Drive Friendly" campaigns. It's the law.
As Waco schools Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson found out earlier this month, motorists driving in the left lane on a divided highway who are not passing another car potentially are breaking the law. The signs don't mean the left lane is the "fast" lane, public safety officials note. It's the passing lane, and violators are subject to being pulled over, ticketed for a Class C misdemeanor and fined up to $200.
While the law has been part of the Texas Transportation Code since 1995, apparently many motorists haven't gotten the message, as shown by many online comments since Nelson's arrest expressing surprise that driving in the passing lane constitutes cause to get pulled over.
Nelson was arrested March 6 on a Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession charge after a traffic stop northwest of Hearne in Robertson County. A state trooper stopped him for driving in the passing lane and found less than 2 ounces of marijuana in the passenger seat, according to an arrest affidavit. He has since entered into an agreement with the Robertson County District Attorney's Office that will allow his record to be cleared if he completes a 90-day pretrial diversion program.
Nelson told the Tribune-Herald he was visiting a friend and mentioned his chronic back pain. His friend suggested he use marijuana, and Nelson said he smoked “a small sample” at the house. He said he was not under the influence hours later when the trooper pulled him over.
D.L. Wilson, a retired Department of Public Safety sergeant who retired in 2017 after 22 years, said the DPS waged a major public relations campaign to educate drivers after the law was passed. He said it is not a "ticky-tacky" excuse for pulling someone over, but a "legitimate traffic code violation" enforced to ensure public safety.
Wilson said he pulled over hundreds of motorists for driving in the passing lane during his 16 years as a highway patrolman, but said he normally only gave warning citations as a way to educate the traveling public.
"We do enforce it, especially on a four-lane highway," Wilson said. "We don't want people driving in that left lane because it is dangerous. You are closer to oncoming traffic. That lane is 12-foot wide. If another vehicle crosses over, you have another 16 to 17 feet that could help save your life. That is really what it is for. We want you to get out of the left lane and drive in the right lane."
Ken Roberts, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said his agency hasn't initiated a public education campaign about driving in the right lane for at least 20 years. He said TXDOT puts up the signs but it is up to DPS and other police agencies to enforce the law.
Texas law prohibits driving in the left lane of multiple lane roadways unless drivers are passing other vehicles, making a left turn or to avoid a roadway obstruction. Violators clog freeways and highways, causing needless obstructions to the smooth flow of traffic, officers say.
Waco police officers on't work traffic enforcement on Interstate 35 that often, but Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said people who drive in the left lane can create dangerous situations for others because traffic builds around them. It also can contribute to road rage, which can lead to violent encounters between motorists, he said.
"The potential is there, and you see if all the time," Swanton said. "People get in a hurry and people are tailgating. If you are not passing a car, move to the right lane, whether you are driving the speed limit or not, and let them come around you. Ideally, we will stop them down the road and we will stop them and not you. The basic reason is that it assists in the safe and orderly flow of traffic."