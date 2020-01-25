As much as Teresa Porter loves Tokimeki, the electric Nissan Leaf she bought earlier this year, the two of them have had some close calls.
Porter, who drives an average of 250 miles a week for her job as a Postmates driver, makes it to charging stations by the skin of her teeth sometimes, narrowly avoiding calls to roadside assistance when she finds herself too far away from one of the greater Waco area’s six public charging stations.
“It’s 34 and a half miles from downtown Clifton to here,” Porter said. “I’d go so slow. I’ve never gone 45 miles per hour on Highway 6 before.”
Charging up at the Bellmead Walmart costs her roughly 21 cents per minute, costing her about an hour of her time and between $5 and $6 to charge her battery to 85%, and her local Nissan dealership offers free charging during business hours.
“In 4 months, I've spent less to charge than I would have spent on two weeks of gas in one of my other cars,” Porter said.
Electric vehicles have dropped in price, improved in battery performance and gained market share over the last decade, increasingly making economic as well as environmental sense to early adopters such as Porter. Major car companies are pouring billions of dollars into electric cars, which now account for about 1.8 percent of sales.
In Waco, city officials are considering adding electric vehicles to their fleet. But road bumps remain on the road to wider adoption, especially in smaller markets such as Waco's, where charging stations are few and far between.
Randy Glass, a Douglass Nissan sales consultant, said the dealership sold two electric vehicles last year.
“If they could get more charger stations, it would help eliminate the phobia people have with the distance,” Glass said. “If you’re coming from Austin to Dallas, you need to know exactly where these charging stations are.”
Porter and Glass both said electric cars are great for local driving, but road trips require meticulous planning, and failing to account for the lack of charging stations between major cities could cut a trip short.
Porter uses PlugShare, an app that helps drivers find chargers and plan routes ahead of time.
Porter spent about $13,000 for her used Leaf with about $29,000, and new models go for about $32,000, with some federal rebates available.
Jay Miller, a Nissan shop foreman, owns a 2018 Leaf SV model.
“The first weekend I had the car, I drove to Dallas,” Miller said. “If you’re going to do that, you need to plan ahead and find out where charging stations are.”
Porter addressed the city’s Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board at its January meeting, explaining the predicament electric vehicle drivers face.
Ashley Nystrom, an executive director for the city manager’s office, gave a presentation on a $12 million Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reimbursement grant that funds up to 50% of a project.
A single entity can apply for multiple grants, so long as they aren’t all used for the same location. The deadline is March 18, 2020.
“There’s a big variability when you look at the cost of buying and installing these stations that comes from a few different things,” Nystrom said. “That would be the type of charger you choose to install, the location you pick is a big one, and what kind of infrastructure is there to support it.”
Level 1 chargers, which use a 120 volt plug, are typically at-home chargers and make up less than 5% of public charging stations. Level 2 chargers can charge a vehicle overnight and make up about 80% of public charging outlets. Level 3 chargers are rapid chargers that use a direct 280 volt current and are easily the most expensive of the three.
“These are ideal for people driving long distances,” Nystrom said.
Most public chargers are Level 2 and take six to eight hours to charge fully. Different providers have apps that let customers use the chargers, meaning a lot of chargers effectively require a smartphone and an account to use. Level 2 chargers fall anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000, depending on the model and company.
Level 3 chargers are faster, taking just under two hours to fully charge a battery, but they can cause a battery to depreciate if used exclusively. One company, Blink manufactures a $30,000 level 3 model.
Collin Street Bakery in Bellmead has Tesla chargers, the Bellmead Walmart has level 2 and 3 chargers, and the other nearby chargers are at hotels and car dealerships. Nystrom said that number is similar to Waco’s peer cities, with the exception of Denton, a municipally-operated electric utility that adopted chargers in 2013.
Local climate activist Alan Northcutt, who attends city meetings regularly to advocate for city use of electric vehicles and other sustainable technology, responded to the presentation in a statement.
“Waco should immediately apply for this program,” Northcutt said. “I recommend Level 2 chargers for City vehicles which can charge overnight, and I recommend Level 3 chargers for public use, in places such as downtown and at local malls.”
Northcutt, who for two years has urged the city to buy electric vehicles and create charging stations, said the city should apply for the Light Duty Motor Vehicle Purchase or Lease Incentive Program, which applies to electric vehicles purchased on or after Sept 1, 2019. He said rebates are available to offset the cost of electric and hybrid vehicles.
“The program is first-come, first-served and thus application should be immediate," Northcutt said. "There are many city of Waco cars which absolutely can be replaced with electric vehicles. As a reminder, the city must replace gas fueled cars with EVs as soon as possible since the city must cut greenhouse gas emissions 45% in 11 years, according to the gold standard science from the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change].”
Gabriel Collins, a fellow in energy & environmental regulatory affairs at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, said while electric engines are about four times as efficient as internal combustion engines, electric batteries are limited by their size. At the high end of the scale, Tesla batteries hold about 100 kilowatt hours.
“Even with that efficiency handicap, you can still share so much more energy on board a car with a fuel tank,” Collins said. “This is a question of practical use.”
He said while electric car sales have been increasing, they’re still a long way from selling at the same scale as traditional vehicles. He said while there’s many reasons, he’d chalk it up to a lack of awareness among consumers.
“I think as [more] manufacturers make vehicles, it will start to change,” Collins said. “The question is, can we get a broader range of income levels excited about electric cars?”
Earlier this year, Ford announced plans to release an electric F150 model truck, along with a video of the vehicle towing train cars. Collins said he sees the truck and the marketing surrounding it as a distinct departure from previous ads, which tend to focus on the environmental benefits of electric cars.
“I think the reality is when we look at vehicle purchases, there’s practicality, but there’s also emotional factors,” Collins said. “This is so radically different from the electric vehicle commercials we see now.”
He said that in the next five years, as technology advances and companies develop more efficient lithium batteries supporting larger vehicles, he expects more hybrid trucks and SUVs on the market.
“If you get a truck like that, with 20 to 30 miles to the gallon on the highway, that would be revolutionary,” Collins said.
He said when municipalities decide whether or not to install electric charging stations for public use, public opinion is the deciding factor. They must also grapple with a classic chicken-and-egg dilemma: Are electric cars just not popular, or does the lack of chargers actively discourage people from buying them?
“There’s some fairly complicated policy and human behavior questions, and there’s also a question of fairness,” Collins said. “I think that’s far from resolved.”
District 5 City Councilman Jim Holmes said he’s interested in the possibility of introducing more electric vehicles into city fleets, as the technology advances and becomes less expensive.
“I’m not saying I want to go 100% like some people want to do, but I do think it makes sense to introduce it into the budget to see how viable they are,” Holmes said.
“I feel responsible, as a citizen and as a council, to at least look at the information that’s there, instead of just dismissing it as space-age or futuristic,” Holmes said. “It’s real, and it’s something that’s becoming a bigger and bigger part of the economy.”
