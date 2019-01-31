Four priests with ties to Waco and Central Texas are among 22 Catholic clergy and religious leaders the Catholic Diocese of Austin identified Thursday by as being "credibly accused of committing sexual abuse against a minor."
Officials from 14 dioceses around the state released lists that include 286 priests and others tied to sexual abuse of minors. Waco is part of the Diocese of Austin.
In releasing the list, Bishop Joe S. Vásquez, of Austin, said he was doing so with a "contrite heart."
"It is my prayer and hope that publishing this list will help to bring healing from the hurt and anger caused by the lack of accountability and transparency on the part of church leadership," Vasquez said in a statement on the diocese website.
"The victims of sexual abuse by clergy have experienced much pain; we must continue to pray and care for our brothers and sisters who have suffered greatly. I apologize to the victims and their families for the diocese’s failures. The church must always be willing to recognize and correct its failings," he said.
Among those on the list with Waco and Central Texas ties are former priests James H. Greenwell, Conrad Kinder, James R. O'Connor and Longinus Juventius 'Lonnie" Reyes.
According to information provided by the Austin diocese, Greenwell, who was born in 1924, was ordained in 1954 and died in 2012 in Deller, Oklahoma, at age 88. He held positions with churches in Cameron, Marlin, Temple and in Waco at Sacred Heart and St. Francis. He also served as chaplain at the Waco Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The diocese did not provide what years the priests served in various locations.
Kinder was born in 1891 and was ordained in 1921. He died in 1978. He served a prison ministry and in six churches in Austin. He was assigned to St. Joseph's in Bellmead, St. Mary of the Assumption in West and also churches in Bremond, Corn Hill, Georgetown, Hamilton, Hearne, Kyle, Luling, Martindale and Taylor.
O'Connor was born in 1942 and ordained in 1969. He was removed from ministry in 2004 and removed from the priesthood last year, according to diocese records.
He served a prison ministry and was assigned to Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, as well as four churches and a retreat center in Austin. In the Waco area, he was assigned to St. Joseph's, and St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in Waco and West.
Also, he was assigned to churches in Bremond, Corn Hill, Georgetown, Hamilton, Hearne, Jarrell, Kyle, Taylor, Temple and Wallis.
In 2004, a 46-year-old Austin man who graduated from Reicher Catholic High School in Waco filed a lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Austin, alleging O'Connor abused him from 1969 to 1971.
The lawsuit alleged the abuse happened while O'Connor served at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption in Waco.
Monsignor Mark Deering, longtime pastor at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco, told the Tribune-Herald in 2004 that he knew O'Connor. Deering died in June 2016 at age 94.
"He would be better out of circulation," Deering said at the time. "Let's just say it like that."
Houston attorney Douglas Sutter, who represented O'Connor's alleged victim in the lawsuit, said the diocese settled the lawsuit with his client in 2006. The terms of the settlement were confidential, he said, adding that the man insisted he be allowed to confront O'Connor as a term of the agreement.
"My guy was angry and wanted to confront O'Connor face-to-face to tell him how the abuse had affected his life," Sutter said. "O'Connor denied it all, but I think my client did feel better after confronting him."
Also in 2004, the Diocese of Austin reached a $250,000 settlement with an Austin man who claimed Austin priest Dan Delaney molested him in the 1970s, according to an Austin American-Statesman report.
Delaney, who died in 2008, was on the list released Thursday.
Reyes, born in 1942, was ordained in 1969. He was removed from the ministry and retired in 2004. According to diocese reports, he was a chancellor, vice chancellor and had a Mexican-American ministry.
Reyes served at four churches in Austin, one in Luling and at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco.
The list released Thursday was compiled by "outside professionals" working with diocesan staff to review 70 years of church records, Vasquez, the diocese bishop, said in his statement.
While a name on the list does not mean the allegations were proven by legal standards, there was reason to believe they were true "after review of the reasonably available, relevant information," the diocese reported.
The only diocese not to provide names Thursday, Fort Worth, did so more than a decade ago and then provided an updated accounting in October.
There are only a handful of states where every diocese has released names, and most of them have only one or two Catholic districts. Arkansas, for instance, is covered by the Diocese of Little Rock, which in September provided a preliminary list of 12 former priests, deacons and others. Oklahoma has two districts. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is scheduled to publicly identify accused priests Feb. 28, and the Diocese of Tulsa previously named two former priests accused of predatory behavior.
The move by Texas church leaders follows a Pennsylvania report in August detailing seven decades of child sexual abuse by more than 300 priests. Also, the Illinois attorney general reported last month that at least 500 Catholic clergy in that state had sexually abused children.
In the months after that report, about 50 dioceses and religious provinces have released the names of almost 1,250 priests and others accused of abuse. About 60 percent of them have died. About 30 other dioceses are investigating or have promised to release names of credibly accused priests in the coming months.