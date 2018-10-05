Longtime Christian singer-songwriter Ken Medema, who has recorded more than 40 albums, returns Sunday to the community where he began his career in the 1970s.
His concert, free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Playing the piano, singing and telling stories, Medema has ministered to audiences in 49 states and 15 foreign countries, according to biographical information provided by First Baptist Waco. A Michigan native, Medema signed his first recording with contract with Word Music, a leading Christian music company then based in Waco.
His relationship with Word and frequent visits to Waco led to longtime friendships with Waco composer and pianist Kurt Kaiser, a Word vice president who produced Medema’s Word albums, and Burt Burleson, now Baylor’s chaplain, he told the Tribune-Herald during an interview last year.
Medema has appeared at Baylor University chapel services, and performed last year at DaySpring Baptist Church in Waco to raise funds for Perpetual Hope Home in Victoria, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Medema’s latest album, “Nothing Like the Rain,” has just been released in CD and USB format, according to a release from First Baptist Waco.
Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1943, Medema’s sight is limited to distinguishing between light and darkness and seeing fuzzy outlines of large objects, said William Love, interim minister of music at First Baptist Waco.
“As a kid I was not widely accepted, and I spent a lot of time by myself,” he said in a release. “Because I have lived with some degree of being different all my life, I have some sympathy for people who have been disenfranchised, whether they have been disabled or politically oppressed or whatever.”
Medema turned to music early in life: “I started banging on the piano when I was 5 years old, making up crazy little fantasies on my mom’s piano. When I was 8 years old my parents got me a wonderful teacher who taught me the classics with Braille music and taught me to play by ear.”
His teacher also taught him to improvise, Medema recalled: “Every time I learned a piece my teacher would tell me, ‘Now, you improvise in that style.’ So music became a second language,” he was quoted in a news release
.
Medema recorded albums for Word and Shawnee Press before founding Brier Patch Music in 1985. It is an independent recording, publishing and performance-booking company with headquarters in Grandville, Michigan.
Brier Patch, said Medema in a release, creates musical expressions that celebrate all aspects of the human experience, with an emphasis on spirituality and the universal concerns of peace, justice and the environment.
He also is co-founder of Interlude Retreat Corporation, which provides getaways for music directors, runs conferences and workshops and visits churches to explore musical options for specific congregations.
Medema and his wife, Jane, live in San Francisco.
First Baptist Waco said it welcomes entire congregations to attend the service, which will conclude with Medema fielding questions about his approach to worship. This segment is aimed especially at ministry students.