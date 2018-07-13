For the last two weeks the World Cup has been upstaged by a 12-boy soccer team trapped along with their coach in a cave in Thailand. The situation was desperate. A 2.5-mile labyrinth largely submerged under flood waters separated them from freedom. It looked hopeless.
But a multinational task force united by courage and determination succeeded in saving them all, each one led through dark waters by their guides. One Thai Navy Seal lost his life setting up the complicated system of oxygen tanks to enable their rescue.
On Tuesday, July 10, the last of the boys and their coach were brought to safety. The entire world celebrated.
It was a refreshing and heroic story in a world where human life often appears cheap. It served as a reminder of the precious value of every individual. Like those boys trapped in a cave, every person of every nationality is important. Every man, every woman. Rich and poor, of every race. Every refugee in every country. Every life is precious.
It echoed the teachings of Jesus in which He repeatedly urged us to treasure everyone with whom we come in contact. In the story of the Good Samaritan He instructed us to be neighbor to others by going out of our way, to put ourselves at risk, to bind up their wounds and care for their recovery (Luke 10:25-37).
This is the way God sees us. He loves us, each and every one. He searches for us to rescue us. Like a shepherd who leaves his 99 sheep that are safely home to seek for the one that is lost, God searches for us and celebrates when we are found (Luke 15:1-7).
Like these courageous men who put their own lives on the line for these boys, God put His own son’s life on the line for us. Even more so, God sent His son to rescue us trapped in a world dominated by evil, knowing His Son must suffer and die that we might be rescued.
As the Bible says, “My beloved friends, let us continue to love each other since love comes from God. Everyone who loves is born of God and experiences a relationship with God. The person who refuses to love doesn’t know the first thing about God, because God is love—so you can’t know him if you don’t love. This is how God showed his love for us: God sent his only Son into the world so we might live through him. This is the kind of love we are talking about — not that we once upon a time loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as a sacrifice to clear away our sins and the damage they’ve done to our relationship with God” (1 John 4:7-10 The Message).
In a world increasingly sown with suspicion and distrust, where racial and economic divisions are rearing their ugly heads, we have all been lifted by the demonstrations of love, sacrifice, determination and joy in Thailand where 12 boys, one-by-one have been rescued by courageous men from many countries working together.
Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.