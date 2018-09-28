About 600 people wanting to know more about taking ministry to the street and treating God’s creation with respect will arrive in Waco in the upcoming week for a three-day session titled No Need Among You, with Waco’s First Baptist Church serving as host and providing meeting space.
Representatives of nonprofit organizations, churches and urban ministries will take part in the annual event that started in Waco, moved to several larger Texas cities and now is returning to its roots, said Jimmy Dorrell, co-founder of Mission Waco/Mission World, which is assisting with the conference.
“We will have 65 workshops and plan several ministry tours,” Dorrell said.
A daylong workshop for nonprofits wanting to improve their ability to plan, execute and complete projects is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave., according to publicity material from the Texas Christian Community Development Network, a sponsor.
A second pre-conference session is available from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mission Waco’s Urban Reap, a sustainability venue that features an aquaponics greenhouse, commercial composting, rainwater catchment and purification, raised grow beds, solar panels and recycling.
Scott Truex, an associate professor of urban planning at Ball State University, “will awaken attendees to the harsh realities of what we are doing to destroy God’s incredible creation,” according to promotional material. “Yet, he offers tangible ways that we can turn around the current trend and promote a sustainable earth.”
The session will include a 30-minute tour of Urban Reap.
Conference registration will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, followed by worship, workshops and ministry tours throughout the day. Lunch will be catered by Baked Bliss, according to the schedule.
Speakers will include Mark DeYmaz an author and founding pastor of Mosaic Church of Central Arkansas. He also co-founded the Mosaix Global Network and has written six books, including his latest, “Disruption: Repurposing the Church to Redeem the Community.”
His worship session will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 12:30 p.m. by Philip Jenkins, a distinguished professor of history at Baylor University who has published 27 books, including “The Next Christendom: The Coming of Global Christianity” and “The Lost History of Christianity.”
Shane Claiborne, whose books include “Jesus for President,” and who worked with Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India, and founded The Simple Way in Philadelphia, will take the stage at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church Waco.
From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a welcome breakfast for 100 people will be served at Piper Hall in the Truett Seminary building at Baylor University. Registration will open again at 8 a.m.
Lorena Garza Gonzalez, vice-president of San Antonio’s Urban Strategies organization, will speak at 9 a.m. She co-authored “Inheritance: Discovering the Richness of the Latino Culture and Family,” with Lisa Trevino Cummins.
Stevie Walker-Webb, artistic director at Mission Waco/Mission World’s Jubilee Theatre and outreach coordinator for Theatre of the Oppressed in New York City, will speak at 4:15 p.m. Guests can attend “Bringing Down the House” at 7 p.m. at Jubilee Theatre, 15th Street and Colcord Ave.
The conference closes Friday with workshops and a keynote address by Stephanie Boddie, an assistant professor of church and community ministries at Baylor. She has served as a senior consultant for the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Metro-Urban Institute, and the Pew Research Center’s Forum on Religion & Public Life, and has co-authored several books, including “The Newer Deal: Social Work and Religion in Partnership.”
Attending the full conference costs $163, though discounts are available for students and others affiliated with the Texas Christian Community Development Network. Single-day attendees pay $75. Visit txccdn.net for registration.