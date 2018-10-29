The Jewish community in Waco is grappling with the gun violence in Pittsburgh on Saturday that left 11 congregants of the Tree of Life synagogue dead.
That anti-Semitism apparently played a role in the motives of the suspect, Robert Bowers, is an appalling thought, especially for Jewish congregations in Waco and around the country in the days after the attack. The suspect faces 29 charges, including murder and hate crimes.
“The general feeling really is that, unfortunately, there are lessons unlearned, and there are individuals who really can’t bring love in their heart and have agendas,” said Harry Harelik, a longtime civic leader. “And these kinds of things, unfortunately, seem to happen over and over. My hope would be that the understanding that we need from one person to another can be spread more deeply through all the communities, and further, that each of us can do our part to think about other people and set good examples at any level in which we operate.”
Harelik said he has heard words of support and condolence from an array of Waco community members. Everyone in the local Jewish congregations knows people just like the 11 victims of the shooting, he said. He also noted that the synagogues have police protection at High Holiday services and not at weekly gatherings.
“To harm others and to create havoc and terrible distress is just not the American way,” Harelik said. “My hope would be we see a better day. I’m not sure how that’s going to come about, but I hope we’ll see that in public comment, in public discourse, more civility and more understanding of others from whatever circumstance they come, so that we don’t encourage these kinds of things.”
Paul Dreiseszun, an administrator at the Temple Rodef Sholom in Waco, said he was appalled by the violence and that the incident is tough to process, especially for children.
“A lot of stuff going on, with white nationalism and things here of late,” he said. “It isn’t all of a sudden that Jews are being targeted again. That’s been going on.”
The Associated Press on Monday noted that the Anti-Defamation League identified 1,986 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in 2017. That was up from 1,267 in 2016. The organization also reported upticks in anti-Semitic online harassment.
And Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said on Sunday that anti-Semitism has “moved from the margins into the mainstream.”
Baylor University spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said a service of peace and healing is scheduled for noon on Tuesday at the Bobo Spiritual Life Center.
Bill Siddiq, outreach representative for the Islamic Center of Waco, said news of the synagogue shooting hit close to home for Waco center members. “It was horrific to even think of this happening. I thought, wow, we’re in the 21st century. That’s unbelievable to think it’s happening now . . . and as a Muslim in America, it’s even scarier.”
Contrary to some popular stereotypes that have Jews and Muslims as mortal enemies, the reality in America is of two related faiths in a country where their members are a minority as well as fellow Americans, Siddiq said.
“To us, we’re here in America together,” he said. “We have a really good relationship with the synagogues here. (The shooting) strikes very deep to us. And it was at a baby-naming ceremony, which is supposed to be a joyous event . . . This feels very personal. It’s almost like an attack on a brother.”
A day after the event, Islamic Center of Waco members had posted a message of solidarity for the Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting victims on the center’s Facebook page: “The Islamic Center of Waco stands firmly with their Jewish brothers and sisters in faith today. An attack on any religious house of worship is a attack on all congregations of faith. We will not be intimidated or be divided by current hateful rhetoric in America. Our hearts go out to the Synagogue in Pittsburgh today.”
The Facebook post also had a link to fundraising efforts by Pittsburgh Muslims to help the families of shooting victims for those who wanted to do more.
Siddiq said the Greater Waco Interfaith Conference had been working on plans for a community-wide Thanksgiving event, but said he felt sure that conference members would soon discuss some sort of interfaith response to the shooting.
“We shouldn’t have to be afraid to go to church. I feel like we’re walking backward in time,” he said.