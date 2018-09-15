The seats were red plastic, the curtain behind the standing wooden cross was a heavy school auditorium one, and in two days hundreds of talkative school kids would occupy the same space for Monday lunch at Bell’s Hill Elementary School.
But on Saturday, it was church for about 50 members of Waco’s El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 100 years to the day since the small Spanish-language — now bilingual — church started on Second Street near downtown.
It moved to a building at Clay Avenue and Third Street, where it stayed for much of its existence. Then, in 1985, members moved to a larger church at 2222 Dutton Ave. El Calvario called that structure home for 33 years, until a denominational change led to its recent sale and the church’s present status using interim facilities.
Saturday’s worship service flowed between English and Spanish, led in large part by the Rev. Susan Finck, El Calvario’s pastor for some 15 years, with her speaking, singing and praying.
The celebration featured members dressed in blue T-shirts announcing the church’s 100th anniversary, guests and friends sharing a barbecue dinner after the service, followed by a short Zumba exercise demonstration. The Zumba program is one of the church’s neighborhood outreach ministries and will be shared at an upcoming national meeting of its parent denomination, the Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians.
At 100 years, El Calvario is one of Waco’s oldest Presbyterian congregations, following First Presbyterian Church of Waco at 163 years and Central Presbyterian Church, founded in 1869. For much of that time, the central Waco church has claimed the title of the largest Spanish-speaking Presbyterian congregation between Dallas and Austin.
Saturday’s celebration brought together the church’s membership, about a fourth of whom are high school age and younger; former members; and guests.
The latter included visitors from Advent Presbyterian Church in Spring; John Welsh, an elder from Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas, and active in the evangelical organization; and Gedeon Coites, a Mexican pastor of a church in Toluca, but who did his first church work as a seminarian at El Calvario in 2002.
Interpreting for Coites was Pedro Contreras, a local member with more than a passing acquaintance with Coites. The Mexican pastor returned in 2014 to marry Contreras and his wife Daisy, who now have two daughters, Lily and Dahlia.
Contreras, 33, an engineer with Brazos Electric, grew up in El Calvario and its neighborhood, starting school at Bell’s Hill Elementary where now he attends church services, albeit in a newer building.
“The neighborhood is still a lot of the same people. It’s been pretty stable,” he said.
Ironically, many of the members of attending El Calvario these days come from west and north Waco, Robinson and even Axtell, said Connie Perez, who has been a member for some 40 of her 55 years.
As she does every other week in Sunday worship, Perez, who learned Spanish from her husband, translated Finck’s English sermon into Spanish. She gets up at 6 a.m. on those Sundays to run through a sermon outline and the Scripture text to familiarize herself.
“These are my people, and I still get nervous,” she said with a laugh.
Welsh, who works with Covenant Order churches across the country, said El Calvario’s bilingual nature makes it distinctive as many churches with Hispanic congregations tend to all-Spanish or all-English services and programs.
For the centennial celebration sermon, Finck preached, with Perez translating, the story of Jesus feeding the multitude, found in Luke 9:10-17, and drew parallels from the story to El Cavario’s present: Jesus’ disciples doing the work of welcoming, teaching and healing, only to be asked to feed thousands of followers, an unexpected and seemingly impossible additional task that Jesus would provide the means to do.
Saturday brought plenty of memories for longtime members. Sylvia Garcia, 70, remembered her grandfather had helped build the church at Third and Clay.
When El Calvario moved up the hill to its 2222 Dutton Ave. building, Garcia was one of the church members who canvassed the surrounding neighborhood to see what needs were there and let local residents know of El Calvario’s presence.
Willie Serrato Jr. also remembered the church at Third and Clay. His family lived across the street when he was a child, and he found few excuses to explain why he couldn’t cross the street for church services.
His home’s proximity to church also created occasional problems, like when he and some friends exploded cherry bombs near his porch, and the resulting noise, heard by church members leaving services, brought police by to check.
Like other adults at El Calvario, Serrato, 69, stepped away from the church after his school years only to come back as a parent with children. His mother, still a church member at the time, nudged him into playing keyboards for services. He continues to do so, although he discovered some years ago that electronic keyboards would allow him to record songs in advance so he wouldn’t have to play by ear for congregational singing.
For some, celebrating the church’s centennial in a temporary home proved a bittersweet moment.
In late 2016, El Calvario Presbyterian Church voted to sever its affiliation with the Presbyterian Church USA, a reaction, some members said, to the denomination’s openness to the ordination of gay and lesbian clergy and same-sex marriage.
The Waco church voted to join the Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians. The move led the Presbyterian Church USA’s Grace Presbytery, the regional body administering churches in north Texas, to put El Calvario’s Dutton Avenue building and property on the market. El Calvario members tried to raise the money needed to buy its church and property but could not do so before Grace Presbytery agreed in February to sell the church to the Texas Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
The sale left the El Calvario congregation without a building, and it has been meeting Sundays at Bell’s Hill Elementary School.
Just as a founding generation of El Calvario physically built the church’s second building at Third and Clay, that generation’s children and grandchildren had carried on its worship and neighborhood ministries in the Dutton Avenue church.
Its loss not only closed the door on a lifetime of memories for younger members, but the building had served as a safe place to host immigration and legal information workshops as well as English classes for local residents, Finck said.
Efforts are ongoing to find either a usable building or property on which a structure can be built, but Finck said the costs of bringing old church buildings up to current construction code and federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards generally make them too expensive to consider.
The church that has survived 100 years will continue on, Finck said. As a slide projected at the beginning of Saturday’s service announced, “100 anos de la fidelidade de Dios /100 years of God’s faithfulness.”
“Something will work out,” she said.