The former pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church has permanently dropped a lawsuit he filed in June against the church and seven church leaders.
John Rector was seeking $100,000 in damages in his lawsuit, which alleged he was improperly fired and threatened with arrest when he came to deliver a sermon.
State District Judge Jim Meyer of Waco’s 170th State District Court signed off on the lawsuit dismissal Monday. Rector dismissed the suit “with prejudice to refiling,” meaning the lawsuit cannot be reinstated.
Waco attorney David Schleicher, who represents the church with attorney Lawrence Johnson, said Rector received no monetary settlement and no promises were made to him in exchange for him dropping the suit.
Rector’s attorney, Christopher D. Demerson, did not return a phone message Monday.
Rector was hired in December 2016 as pastor at the historically black church at 2814 S. 12th St., which has about 125 members and was founded in 1896.
“We strongly encouraged the Rev. Rector and his attorney to reconsider the wisdom of pursuing this litigation and it appears they did so. We wish them both well in their future endeavors,” Schleicher said.
When asked why Rector was fired, Schleicher said, “they had a different view for what was appropriate for a pastor.”
Schleicher, who was set to file a motion to dismiss the suit, said he tried to convince Rector and his attorney to withdraw it on their own by asserting the doctrine known as “ecclesiastical abstention,” whereby courts regularly reject efforts to involve the judiciary in disputes between congregations and ministers.
Rector alleged in the lawsuit that some members gathered May 15 in what Rector called an “unauthorized meeting” that violated church bylaws requiring the presence of the presiding pastor, secretary and treasurer at meetings. Also, bylaws require the entire congregation be given notice and that a vote by held by secret ballot, the suit claimed.
After that meeting, church members drafted a letter of termination and delivered it to Rector on Saturday, May 18, the suit says.
“The following day, May 19, 2019, when John Rector showed up to church to deliver his sermon, defendants called Waco Police Department, tendered the unauthorized termination letter to the officers and asked that John Rector be issued a ‘no trespassing’ warning,” according to the lawsuit. “Thereby, preventing John Rector from carrying out his duties as presiding pastor.”
Demerson said last month that Rector left the church that morning because he “didn’t want to push the issue or cause any more trouble within the church.” He said then he was unaware of the nature of the dispute between Rector and members.
The suit alleges that church members interfered with Rector’s contract with the church and that their actions damaged his reputation, causing his inability “to continue his career as a pastor.”
Rector is shown on his website offering copies of his book for sale for $20. The book is called “Shepherd Wounds” with the subtitle, “40 Day Soul Cleansing Journey for Pastors Between Pastoral Assignments.”