A week after a shooter opened fire on two Christchurch, New Zealand, mosques and killed 50 people, the Islamic Center of Waco once again opened its doors to the community and offered a memorial prayer for the victims.
About 75 people attended the prayer service Friday afternoon, and Muslims prayed for the victims of the terrorist attack and urged the community to come together and condemn bigotry in all forms.
People of many faiths, including local Christian leaders, helped organize the event to stand in solidarity with the Islamic community in the wake of the shootings.
“It’s happening right here in this room,” Billal Siddiq said of how society recovers from such a tragedy. “It’s talking to each other, unity, reaching over the aisle, interfaith conversations. ‘Hey, these are my beliefs. What are yours?’ And I think we’ll be surprised at how much we have in common. We want collective good.”
Siddiq, 25, is the son of Al Siddiq, the president of the Islamic Center of Waco and a U.S. Army veteran.
“We have to call out bigotry, hatred and prejudice when we see it,” Billal Siddiq said. “We have to. We can’t stay quiet. That’s how these stereotypes perpetuate.”
The event was held Friday because the Muslims who were killed or injured in New Zealand were participating in traditional Friday prayers. Also on Friday, many non-Muslim women in New Zealand wore headscarves to show their support of believers.
Hamed Osiyemi told the attendees that all people should unite, and characteristics like skin color or religious beliefs are not reasons to discriminate.
“That is a cowardly act,” Osiyemi said. “That is an act of terrorism. You don’t go kill people when they’re worshipping God. It is not OK. We don’t have to kill each other to prove that we are better. That is not the way of people of God. It is time for us to come together. It is time for us to unite.”
The gunman, identified as a man in his twenties from Australia, is a white nationalist who targeted the mosques in the attack.
The community must show resolve in unity, Baylor University senior lecturer Lynn Tatum said. She is a longtime friend of the Siddiqs.
“An act of kindness is a blessing, and an act of kindness in the name of God is a double blessing,” Tatum said. “An act of violence and murder is an evil, and an act of violence and murder in the name of God is an abhorrence.”
Participants at the Islamic Center of Waco shared a meal after the Friday prayer intended to signify the importance of their bonds and resolve for community.