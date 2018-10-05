It is Heart O’ Texas Fair time, and four local congregations will continue their tradition of hosting a multiracial worship service, this one scheduled at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the Hometown Stage outside the Extraco Events Center.
People attending the service pay nothing to park or attend the fair if they arrive before 11 a.m., said the Rev. Billy Edwards, pastor of Brazos Meadows Baptist Church and service organizer. He said Friday he expects 600 to 700 people to attend, including many who do not regularly attend church.
The service kicks off a daily presence at the fair by members of Brazos Meadows, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Maranatha Church of Waco and Moldbreakers Fellowship, all participants in the Sunday service. Volunteers will staff a booth, offering prayer to anyone requesting it.
“There will be pastors there, but mostly just members of the four churches, probably 140 to 150 people over the fair’s nine days. It’s pretty cool,” Edwards said. “We see and hear a little bit of everything. It’s striking how honest many people are. They are in pain and they’re willing to share what’s going on in their lives. You wouldn’t think this would be the ideal venue, but people share their hearts and heartaches. We pray with them on the spot.”
Volunteers also give out tracts from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association that discuss faith issues and witnessing to others, Edwards said.
Edwards estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people stopped by the booth to request prayer during the HOT Fair’s run last October.
“We’re not out there to argue or be political, none of that stuff,” Edwards said. “We follow the decorum of the fair. We’re very conscious of our neighbors, the row after row of vendors. We want to be good neighbors and stay out of their way, out of the road. They are out there to make a living.”
Confrontations are few and far between, if they happen at all, he said.
“We have had people approach us who are atheists, but I want to say this: they have been very respectful, at least those I have spoken with. They just ask questions,” Edwards said. “We see people from another faith, but this is predominately a Christian community, and we’re not out there for a fight.”
For years, Brazos Meadows stood alone in hosting the annual worship service. But Edwards and the congregation sought to diversify the event by recruiting Maranatha Church, which is predominately Hispanic, and Zion Hill Baptist Church, which is predominately black. Moldbreakers Fellowship, meanwhile, was founded about eight years ago by congregants “who wanted to break the mold,” pastor Tommy Frazier said.
Frazier is scheduled to deliver the message Sunday morning.
The service will include contemporary praise music with an accompanying band made up of a cross-section of church members.
“Oh, my soul, the crowds have been incredibly enthusiastic in the past,” Edwards said. “I can guarantee you there will be a number of people attending who don’t have a church home. That’s certainly a huge goal. We’ve got several goals, and that is one of the major ones. That’s the idea, how we really got started, uniting across races and denominations, uniting about Jesus. That’s what really appeals to these four churches.”
Edwards said he has never had anything but a positive experience with the HOT Fair and enjoys working with fair officials.
“Everybody we deal with is just amazing, including those involved in the manual labor of preparing for the service,” he said. “They are nice, kind and considerate as they can be. We could not ask for anything better.”