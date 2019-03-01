Church Under the Bridge parishioners will make a kazoo-led pilgrimage to Magnolia Market at the Silos on Sunday morning for their first church service at their new home away from home.
A diverse crowd of churchgoers are expected to make the quarter of a mile march to Magnolia following a meal beneath the underpass at South Fourth and Fifth streets and I-35.
Because of the three-to-five-year effort to widen Interstate 35 through Waco, “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines offered their local tourist attraction as a new church site for the displaced congregation.
“The whole thing is really an oxymoron, really, when you live under a bridge with the hot and cold with the gravel and ordinary elements, but we are happy there,” Senior Pastor Jimmy Dorrell said. “We never needed to move, ever wanted to move, but [...] we never imagined we’d be at the Silos, so it was a surprise from God for us.”
Dorrell said when Magnolia offered to host the congregation, which numbers up to 300 on Sundays, he said he was happy to discuss the outline of an agreement. He said Magnolia representatives have been extremely helpful and gracious.
“They are so easy to work with and so amiable to us coming,” he said. “I would have thought with how big their kingdom has become, there would be more details and more expectations of things we had to do, but it has been a natural transition.”
Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said the site that sees about 30,000 visitors each week is more than happy to host the church.
“This group has served the community with an overwhelming sense of kindness, compassion and acceptance for more than two decades. For us, it is an honor to serve the community in this way and we’re looking forward to welcoming the Church Under the Bridge for weeks to come,” he said in a statement.
Dorrell said he has entered into a one-year agreement with Magnolia to use the Silos at no charge, after which the parties will revisit the arrangement. Ultimately the church will return to its home under the bridge, but there is no true timeline, he said.
Churchgoers are encouraged to bring kazoos, drums, horns, or tambourines to use during the march that is expected to begin at 10:45 a.m. Pizza Hut will donate pizzas for members at the end of the worship service.
“We really believe that the dignity that we’ve been given is important because the church isn’t always seen in that light,” Dorrell said. “We are really encouraged and are looking forward to it.”