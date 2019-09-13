Saturday
Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire Conference, 10 a.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple. Call: 300-3245.
Prayer breakfast, 9 a.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. $10. Speaker: Gloria Diane Whitfield, Hillsboro. Call: 662-8957.
Women’s prayer breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street, $10. Speaker: Vickie Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 756-3607.
Sunday
18th Appreciation Service for Jimmy Hunter and wife, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Speaker: Dr. Jamison Hunter, Dayton, Ohio. Call: 799-6150.
138th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Guest Speaker: Pastor Samuel Doyle, Greater New Light Baptist Church. Call: 756-1140.
125th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 301 Edwards Street, Riesel. Call: 709-2888.
Women’s day program, 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street. Call: 756-3607.
138th church anniversary, 3 p.m., Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 2368 Old Springfield Road. Guest: Rev. Thomas Malone. Call: 855-7982.
Church fellowship program, 3 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Dr. Guest: Anthony Monroe, St. John’s COGIC, Austin.
Men and women’s day, 3:30 p.m., Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman. Guest: Rev. Norman Cody, Judea Baptist Church, Granger, Texas
Monday
Willow Grove District’s fall revival, 6:30 p.m. nightly, through Thursday, 613 Jefferson. Moderator: Dr. George R. Harrison. Call: 548-1040.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
25th anniversary of Donald Hooks and wife, Sept. 20-22, Lovingkindness Ministries Inc. House of Prayer, Praise and Worship, 3220 North 15A. Saturday’s 6 p.m. banquet guest speaker: Dr. Edward Ross, Abundant Love Fellowship Church. Sunday 10:30 a.m. speaker: Dr. Jovaster Witcher, New Life Christian Fellowship Church. Call: 498-6519.
Women’s Conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 21, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Guest Speakers: Gloria Walker, Mary Agee, Marva Harrison.
Women’s Day Annual, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 22, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Guest Speaker: Grace Allen.
Caregiver Conference, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Sept. 21, First Methodist Waco, Austin Avenue Campus, 1300 Austin Avenue. Call 713-682-5995.
Annual Picnic, noon, Sept. 22, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 St. Martins Church Rd. $11. Call: 826-3873. Fried chicken dinner. Cost of meal $11. Live auction begins at 1:00 p.m. Other entertainment starting at noon includes bingo, raffle and children’s games.
Men and Women’s Day, 3 p.m., Sept. 22, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.
Mission II Auxiliary Annual Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m., Sept. 28, Second Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. $10. Call: 799-6300.
Harvest festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 28, First Baptist Church MBC, 613 Jefferson. Call: 548-1040.
Chicken barbecue, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 5, Perry Methodist Church. $13.
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus avenue. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 South Robinson Dr., Robinson. Call: 366-3652.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.
