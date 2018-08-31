Sunday
Sing Under the Lord inspirational choir, 6 p.m., Sept. 2, Carter’s Temple COGIC, 316 Dallas St.
153rd church anniversary and homecoming, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 2, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Satin.
Friends and family day, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 2, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne St. Guest: Bishop James Green, Inspiring Word Christian Center, Teague. Call: 710-4926.
Youth annual, 3 p.m., Hopewell MBC, 124 E. Seley Street, Axtell. Call: 733-4039. Guest: Rev. Eric Taylor.
Pastor and wife 3rd anniversary, 2 p.m., Rose of Sharon MBC, 615 Faulkner Lane. Call: 229-4009.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995.
Central Texas District Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas Street. Call: 662-8957.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Friday
Elegant Ladies Haven annual giveaway, 11 a.m., 1100 Hood Street.
Upcoming
Iron Men breakfast, 8 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Hewitt. Call: 235-6827
153rd Church anniversary, 3 p.m., Sept. 9, Springhill United Methodist Church, Riesel. Call: 235-1954.
3rd pastoral anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 9, Edwards AME Church, 3600 N. 21st. St.
Ministry in Unity interdenominational networking connection, 10 a.m., Sept. 8, First Baptist Church, Hubbard. Call: (903) 908-1805.
Women’s prayer breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Sept. 15, Greater Mount Olive MBC, 500 Turner. Guest: Charlotte Carter, Concord Baptist Church, Dallas. Call: 756-3607.
Eleventh ministry anniversary, book signing, 2 p.m., Sept. 15, God’s House of Prayer Church, Bellmead CIvic Center, 3900 Parrish Street, Bellmead.
4th church anniversary program, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 16, Titus AME Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 733-6096.
Women’s program, 10:45 a.m., Sept. 16, Greater Mount Olive MBC, 500 Turner. Call: 756-3607.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.