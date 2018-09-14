Saturday

Women’s prayer breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Greater Mount Olive MBC, 500 Turner. Guest: Charlotte Carter, Concord Baptist Church, Dallas. Call: 756-3607.

Eleventh ministry anniversary, book signing, 2 p.m., God’s House of Prayer Church, Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street, Bellmead.

Sunday

137th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church. Guest: Samuel Doyle, Greater New Light Baptist. Call: 756-1140.

116th church anniversary celebration, 3 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner Street.

Men and women’s day, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman Street. guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist. Call: 757-0552.

4th church anniversary program, 3:30 p.m., Titus AME Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 733-6096.

Women’s program, 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Olive MBC, 500 Turner. Call: 756-3607.

145th church Homecoming, 3:30 p.m., Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 9907 Hwy 6 East. Call: 753-1033.

Building fund program, 3:30 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street.

137th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Call: 855-7982.

Thursday

Three-night choir revival, through Saturday, 7 p.m. nightly, New Horizon Baptist Church, 2630 S. 3rd St. Call: 548-6321.

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Friday

Youth Friday Night Lights, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.

Upcoming

Power of prayer, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sept. 22, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. $10.

Ice cream freeze off, 5 p.m., Sept. 22, Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton. Judging begins at 5. Call: 709-7921.

Kingdom financial strategy conference, 10 a.m., Sept. 22, Victory In Praise, 1501 Maple Ave. Speaker: Thomas Reed.

Women’s prayer breakfast, 10 a.m., Sept. 22, St. Luke AME Church.

134th church anniversary and Homecoming, 3 p.m., Sept. 23, Mount Olive MBC, 9997, South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.

Sunday school program, 3:15 p.m., Sept. 23, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street.

Area brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24, Greater Zion Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th Street.

Impact Saturday Workshop, registration begins at 9 a.m., Sept. 28, Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.

Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.

Mission annual celebration, 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.

Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.

Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, St. Mary Baptist Church, 424 Dewey Pickney Drive.

Church Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Paul Baptist Church, 600 E. Ward Avenue. Morning speaker is Derrick Moore, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Downsville. Afternoon speaker is Gregory Griggs, St. Mary’s Baptist Church.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; email to goingson@wacotrib.com; brought to 900 Franklin Ave.

