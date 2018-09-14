Saturday
Women’s prayer breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Greater Mount Olive MBC, 500 Turner. Guest: Charlotte Carter, Concord Baptist Church, Dallas. Call: 756-3607.
Eleventh ministry anniversary, book signing, 2 p.m., God’s House of Prayer Church, Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street, Bellmead.
Sunday
137th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church. Guest: Samuel Doyle, Greater New Light Baptist. Call: 756-1140.
116th church anniversary celebration, 3 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner Street.
Men and women’s day, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman Street. guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist. Call: 757-0552.
4th church anniversary program, 3:30 p.m., Titus AME Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 733-6096.
Women’s program, 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Olive MBC, 500 Turner. Call: 756-3607.
145th church Homecoming, 3:30 p.m., Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 9907 Hwy 6 East. Call: 753-1033.
Building fund program, 3:30 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street.
137th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Call: 855-7982.
Thursday
Three-night choir revival, through Saturday, 7 p.m. nightly, New Horizon Baptist Church, 2630 S. 3rd St. Call: 548-6321.
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Friday
Youth Friday Night Lights, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
Power of prayer, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sept. 22, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. $10.
Ice cream freeze off, 5 p.m., Sept. 22, Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton. Judging begins at 5. Call: 709-7921.
Kingdom financial strategy conference, 10 a.m., Sept. 22, Victory In Praise, 1501 Maple Ave. Speaker: Thomas Reed.
Women’s prayer breakfast, 10 a.m., Sept. 22, St. Luke AME Church.
134th church anniversary and Homecoming, 3 p.m., Sept. 23, Mount Olive MBC, 9997, South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Sunday school program, 3:15 p.m., Sept. 23, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street.
Area brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24, Greater Zion Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th Street.
Impact Saturday Workshop, registration begins at 9 a.m., Sept. 28, Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Mission annual celebration, 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, St. Mary Baptist Church, 424 Dewey Pickney Drive.
Church Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Paul Baptist Church, 600 E. Ward Avenue. Morning speaker is Derrick Moore, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Downsville. Afternoon speaker is Gregory Griggs, St. Mary’s Baptist Church.