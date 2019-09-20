Saturday
25th anniversary of Donald Hooks and wife, Sept. 20-22, Lovingkindness Ministries Inc. House of Prayer, Praise and Worship, 3220 North 15A. Saturday’s 6 p.m. banquet guest speaker: Dr. Edward Ross, Abundant Love Fellowship Church. Sunday 10:30 a.m. speaker: Dr. Jovaster Witcher, New Life Christian Fellowship Church. Call: 498-6519.
Women’s Conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Guest Speakers: Gloria Walker, Mary Agee, Marva Harrison.
Caregiver Conference, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., First Methodist Waco, Austin Avenue Campus, 1300 Austin Avenue. Call 713-682-5995.
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. until noon, Faithwalk Fellowship Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr. Menudo $7, breakfast plate $5 and breakfast burritos $3 each.
The Young Family in concert , 6 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St.
All Choir day, 3:30 p.m., Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton St. Speaker: Dr. Jimmie D. Hunter, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church.
Sunday
Women’s Day Annual, 10:45 a.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Guest Speaker: Grace Allen.
Annual Picnic, noon, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 St. Martins Church Rd. $11. Call: 826-3873. Fried chicken dinner. Cost of meal $11. Live auction begins at 1:00 p.m. Other entertainment starting at noon includes bingo, raffle and children’s games.
147th church Homecoming, 3 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 399 Wagoner Rd. Speaker: Kenneth Clater, Lee Spring Baptist Church. Call: 752-2431.
Gospel Sing, 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St. Guest performers: Ralph Sparks, Classic Voice, Lew Smith, Ann and Mike Harder, and James Maddox.
Family and friends fellowship day, 3:30 p.m., Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, 512 Hillsboro Drive.
5th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Titus IME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest: Tony Russell, Bethlehem MBC, Fort Worth. Call: 230-3711.
Fresh Wind Fresh Fire Revival, 10 a.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Speaker: Darryl McManus.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Mission II Auxiliary Annual Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m., Sept. 28, Second Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $10. Call: 799-6300.
Harvest festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 28, First Baptist Church MBC, 613 Jefferson. Call: 548-1040.
5th Sunday service, 11 a.m., Sept. 29, Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 Seley, Axtell. Speaker: Lauren Montgomery. Call: 733-4049.
Men & Women’s Day, 3 p.m., Sept. 29, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Chicken barbecue, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 5, Perry Methodist Church. $13.
67th church anniversary and Homecoming, 10:45 a.m., Oct. 6th, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring St. Call: 799-2766
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
Fall festival, 2-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Waco First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. Call: 772-6206
104th Church Anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th. Guest: Rev. Kevin White. Call 722-7429.
Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 S. Robinson Dr., Robinson. Call: 366-3652.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.
