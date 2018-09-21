Saturday
Power of prayer, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. $10.
Ice cream freeze off, 5 p.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton. Judging begins at 5. Call: 709-7921.
Kingdom financial strategy conference, 10 a.m., Victory In Praise, 1501 Maple Ave. Speaker: Thomas Reed.
Women’s prayer breakfast, 10 a.m., St. Luke AME Church.
Sunday
134th church anniversary and Homecoming, 3 p.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997, South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Sunday school program, 3:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street.
146th church Homecoming, 3 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 399 Wagoner Road, Gholson. Speaker: Kenneth B. Clater, Lee Spring Baptist Church, Flint. Call: 752-2431.
Monday
Area brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Greater Zion Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th Street.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Annual rainbow tea, 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Call: 799-6300. Fundraiser for church scholarship. $10.
K.H.L.A.L.A., featuring Gregory and Tangerine K. Hope of Kingdom School of Ministry, Sept. 29-30, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Call: 300-3245.
Impact Saturday Workshop, registration begins at 9 a.m., Sept. 28, Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Mission annual celebration, 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
Fall Festival, noon to 4 p.m., Sept. 30, St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road. Lunch $10 for adults, $7 for students. Call: 666-7722.
Jamaica Mission celebration, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Our Healing Word Tabernacle. Service at Bellmead Senior Center, 3900 Pararish Street, Bellmead. Call: 855-9361.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.
Installation service for new pastor, Rev. C.J. Oliver, 3 p.m., Sept. 30, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Call: 644-8207.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 2, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995.
Usher’s day program, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Titus AME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, St. Mary Baptist Church, 424 Dewey Pickney Drive.
Grow in Your Enneagram Number, 6 p.m., Oct. 8, Gospel Cafe, 825 S. 10th Street. Sponsored by Cross Ties Servant Leadership School. $15-90. Call: 498-9577.
Church Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Paul Baptist Church, 600 E. Ward Avenue. Morning speaker is Derrick Moore, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Downsville. Afternoon speaker is Gregory Griggs, St. Mary’s Baptist Church.
Organ recital, 4-5:30 p.m., Oct. 21, First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave. Call: 752-1665.