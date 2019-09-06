Saturday
First lady’s luncheon, 11 a.m., Lovingkindness Ministries Inc., 3220 North 15A. $12. Guest: Tina Henley, Word of Life Christian Church. Call: 791-3310.
Sunday
154th church anniversary, 3 p.m., Springhill United Methodist Church, Riesel. Call: 235-1954.
Second Sunday Ecumenical Gathering for Pro-Life Waco, noon, St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch $3 for adults. Speaker: Aine Fitzgerald. Call: 644-0407.
Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls Fall Round-Up, 4-5:15 p.m., Victorious Life Church 7459 N. I-35 at the Sun Valley exit. These are outdoor adventure programs with strong character-building and skill-teaching elements for ages 5-18. Yearly membership is $26 for youth and adults. Children with disabilities welcome. Call: 722-1330.
147th Homecoming, 3:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 504 E Loop 340. Call: 799-1515.
Family & Friends Day, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Frank Linton Jr., Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
W.M.U. day, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson. Guest: James Keith, Mt. Moriah Baptist, Milford. Call: 548-1040.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Prayer breakfast, 9 a.m., Sept. 14, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. $10. Speaker: Gloria Diane Whitfield, Hillsboro. Call: 662-8957.
Women’s prayer breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Sept. 14, Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street, $10. Speaker: Vickie Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 756-3607.
18th Appreciation Service for Jimmy Hunter and wife, 10 a.m., Sept. 15, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Speaker: Dr. Jamison Hunter, Dayton, Ohio. Call: 799-6150.
138th church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 15, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Guest Speaker: Pastor Samuel Doyle, Greater New Light Baptist Church. CallZ: 756-1140.
125th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., Sept. 15, First Baptist Church, 301 Edwards Street, Riesel. Call: 709-2888.
Women’s day program, 10:45 a.m., Sept. 15, Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street. Call: 756-3607.
25th anniversary of Donald Hooks and wife, Sept. 20-22, Lovingkindness Ministries Inc. House of Prayer, Praise and Worship, 3220 North 15A. Saturday’s 6 p.m. banquet guest speaker: Dr. Edward Ross, Abundant Love Fellowship Church. Sunday 10:30 a.m. speaker: Dr. Jovaster Witcher, New Life Christian Fellowship Church. Call: 498-6519.
Women’s Conference, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 21, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Guest Speakers: Gloria Walker, Mary Agee, Marva Harrison.
Women’s Day Annual, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 22, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Guest Speaker: Prophetess Grace Allen.
Caregiver Conference, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Sept. 21, First Methodist Waco, Austin Avenue Campus, 1300 Austin Avenue. Call 713-682-5995.
Annual Picnic, noon, Sept. 22, St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 St. Martins Church Rd. $11. Call: 826-3873. Fried chicken dinner. Cost of meal $11. Live auction begins at 1:00 p.m. Other entertainment starting at noon includes bingo, raffle and children’s games.
Mission II Auxliary Annual Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m., Sept. 28, Second Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. $10. Call: 799-6300
Chicken barbecue, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 5, Perry Methodist Church. $13.
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus avenue. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 South Robinson Dr., Robinson. Call: 366-3652.
