Saturday
Annual rainbow tea, 3 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Call: 799-6300. Fundraiser for church scholarship. $10.
K.H.L.A.L.A., featuring Gregory and Tangerine K. Hope of Kingdom School of Ministry, Saturday and Sunday, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Call: 300-3245.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Mission annual celebration, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
Impact Saturday Workshop, registration begins at 9 a.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
Sunday
Fall Festival, noon to 4 p.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road. Lunch $10 for adults, $7 for students. Call: 666-7722.
Jamaica Mission celebration, 3:30 p.m., Our Healing Word Tabernacle. Service at Bellmead Senior Center, 3900 Pararish Street, Bellmead. Call: 855-9361.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.
Installation service for new pastor, Rev. C.J. Oliver, 3 p.m., Sept. 30, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Call: 644-8207.
3rd church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Faith Journey Christian Fellowship Church, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N. Sixth St.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Revival, 2 p.m., Oct. 6, Temple of Deliverance Ministries, 1121 N. 18th Street. Speaker: Marvin Bolridge, Austin. Call: 754-2102.
Usher’s day program, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Titus AME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
66th church anniversary and Homecoming, Oct. 7, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring St. Call: 799-2766.
Grow in Your Enneagram Number, 6 p.m., Oct. 8, Gospel Cafe, 825 S. 10th Street. Sponsored by Cross Ties Servant Leadership School. $15-90. Call: 498-9577.
Love Awards Banquet, 6 p.m., Oct. 13, Greater St. Stephens Baptist Church, at Bellmead Senior Citizen Center, 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead. $15.
Harvest Festival, Oct. 13, Faulkner Lane and Dallas Street, hosted by Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC. Parade at 9 a.m.. Free food, fun clothes and live music.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, St. Mary Baptist Church, 424 Dewey Pickney Drive.
Family and friends day, 4 p.m., Oct. 14, Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC, 1701 Turner St.
151st church anniversary and Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 14, Majors Chapel United Methodist Church, 104 County Road 432, Golinda. Meal served after each service. Call: 717-0038.
Church Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Paul Baptist Church, 600 E. Ward Avenue. Morning speaker is Derrick Moore, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Downsville. Afternoon speaker is Gregory Griggs, St. Mary’s Baptist Church.
Harvest Festival Conference, 9 a.m., Oct. 20, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. $10. Speaker: Ruby Minnit. Call: 799-2441.
Pastor’s Aid Musical service, 7 p.m., Nov. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Guest: Allen Dixon, Greater Haarvest COGIC. Call: 799-2441.
Men’s and women’s day, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: NNike LJ Davis. Call: 799-2441.
Organ recital, 4-5:30 p.m., Oct. 21, First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave. Call: 752-1665.