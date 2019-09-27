Saturday
Mission II Auxiliary Annual Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. $10. Call: 799-6300.
Harvest festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Baptist Church MBC, 613 Jefferson. Call: 548-1040.
Women’s workshop, 9 a.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. $10. Speakers: Myrtle Jones, Victoria Ward, Sheri Goodman, Barbara Rauls.
Sunday
5th Sunday service, 11 a.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 Seley, Axtell. Speaker: Lauren Montgomery. Call: 733-4049.
Men & Women’s Day, 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Fifth Sunday Musical, 6:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Call: 799-7328.
Women’s Ministry 5th Sunday Morning Worship, 11:15 a.m., New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street.
Women’s and men’s annual dady, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Guest: Thomas Campbell.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Waco Aglow dinner cruise, Oct. 3, Waco River Safari. $51.53 with tax and dinner. CallL 903-754-9512 or 717-1561.
Upcoming
Chicken barbecue, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 5, Perry Methodist Church. $13.
67th church anniversary and Homecoming, 10:45 a.m., Oct. 6th, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring St. Call: 799-2766.
Annual Women’s Fall Revival, Oct. 8-10, 6:45 p.m. nightly, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. Call: 716-1102.
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
Fall festival, 2-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Waco First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. Call: 772-6206.
Fall Women’s Workshop, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 12, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. $10. Call: 716-1102.
152nd church anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Majors Chapel United Methodist Church, Golinda. Guest speakers: Isiah Cox, Fort Worth (morning) and Rev. Allen Kuykendall, Waco. Caall: 717-0038.
Women’s Day Program, 3:15 p.m., Oct. 13, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: Rachael Swain, Marshall Chapel Church. Call: 716-1102.
104th Church Anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th. Guest: Rev. Kevin White. Call 722-7429.
Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 S. Robinson Dr., Robinson. Call: 366-3652.
Fall Festival Conference, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 19, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guest speaker: Ruby Mint. Call: 867-1109.
4th Sunday community musical, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 27, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Pastor Aid Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guests: Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.
