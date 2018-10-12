Saturday
Love Awards Banquet, 6 p.m., Greater St. Stephens Baptist Church, at Bellmead Senior Citizen Center, 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead. $15.
Harvest Festival, Faulkner Lane and Dallas Street, hosted by Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC. Parade at 9 a.m.. Free food, fun clothes and live music.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 10 a.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 424 Dewey Pickney Drive.
Women’s workshop, 10 a.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. $10. Call: 732-8320.
Choir workshop musical, 7 p.m., Greater New Light MBC, 925 N. 18th St. Call: 754-1114.
Fish and chicken plates for sale, noon to 5 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. $10. Call: 379-6031.
Sunday
Family and friends day, 4 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC, 1701 Turner St.
140th church anniversary celebration, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, Mount Calm.
Women’s day program, 3:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. Call: 732-8320.
103rd church anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Call: 722-7429.
151st church anniversary and Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Majors Chapel United Methodist Church, 104 County Road 432, Golinda. Meal served after each service. Call: 717-0038.
Church Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., St. Paul Baptist Church, 600 E. Ward Avenue. Morning speaker is Derrick Moore, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Downsville. Afternoon speaker is Gregory Griggs, St. Mary’s Baptist Church.
44th church anniversary, 10:45 a.m., Greater New Light MBC, 925 N. 18th Street. Guest: Garry W. Marshall, Corinth Baptist Church, Fort Worth.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Harvest Festival Conference, 9 a.m., Oct. 20, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. $10. Speaker: Ruby Minnit. Call: 799-2441.
Fallapalooza, Oct. 21, Woodway First United Methodist Church.
Fall festival, Noon-3 p.m., Oct. 20, St. Louis Catholic Church, 4000 Windsor. Lunch $10. Call: 716-9443.
Community fellowship service, 6 p.m., Oct. 28, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Men’s and women’s annual day, 3 p.m., Oct. 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Call: 537-3387.
120th church anniversary and Homecoming, 3 p.m., Nov. 4, Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Pastor’s Aid Musical service, 7 p.m., Nov. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Guest: Allen Dixon, Greater Haarvest COGIC. Call: 799-2441.
Men’s and women’s day, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Nika LJ Davis. Call: 799-2441.
Organ recital, 4-5:30 p.m., Oct. 21, First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave. Call: 752-1665.