Saturday
Revival, 2 p.m., Temple of Deliverance Ministries, 1121 N. 18th Street. Speaker: Marvin Bolridge, Austin. Call: 754-2102.
Chicken barbecue, 5 p.m., Perry United Methodist Cemetery Association. $11. Call: 716-1525.
Sunday
Usher’s day program, 3:30 p.m., Titus AME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
66th church anniversary and Homecoming, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring St. Call: 799-2766.
Monday
Grow in Your Enneagram Number, 6 p.m., Gospel Cafe, 825 S. 10th Street. Sponsored by Cross Ties Servant Leadership School. $15-90. Call: 498-9577.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Love Awards Banquet, 6 p.m., Oct. 13, Greater St. Stephens Baptist Church, at Bellmead Senior Citizen Center, 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead. $15.
Harvest Festival, Oct. 13, Faulkner Lane and Dallas Street, hosted by Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC. Parade at 9 a.m.. Free food, fun clothes and live music.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, St. Mary Baptist Church, 424 Dewey Pickney Drive.
Women’s workshop, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. $10. Call: 732-8320.
Family and friends day, 4 p.m., Oct. 14, Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC, 1701 Turner St.
140th church anniversary celebration, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 14, First Baptist Church, Mount Calm.
Women’s day program, 3:15 p.m., Oct. 14, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. Call: 732-8320.
103rd church anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., Oct. 14, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Call: 722-7429.
151st church anniversary and Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 14, Majors Chapel United Methodist Church, 104 County Road 432, Golinda. Meal served after each service. Call: 717-0038.
Church Homecoming, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Paul Baptist Church, 600 E. Ward Avenue. Morning speaker is Derrick Moore, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Downsville. Afternoon speaker is Gregory Griggs, St. Mary’s Baptist Church.
Harvest Festival Conference, 9 a.m., Oct. 20, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. $10. Speaker: Ruby Minnit. Call: 799-2441.
Fall festival, Noon-3 p.m., Oct. 20, St. Louis Catholic Church, 4000 Windsor. Lunch $10. Call: 716-9443.
