Saturday
Chicken barbecue, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 5, Perry Methodist Church. $13.
Yard sale, 8 a.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Call: 379-6031.
Sunday
67th church anniversary and Homecoming, 10:45 a.m., Oct. 6th, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring St. Call: 799-2766.
Tuesday
Annual Women’s Fall Revival, Oct. 8-10, 6:45 p.m. nightly, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. Call: 716-1102.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Garage sale, 8 a.m., First United Methodist Church of Moody, 301 8th Street. Call: 817-614-4227.
Upcoming
Harvest Festival, 9 a.m., Oct. 12, 1701 Turner St., hosted by Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC. Parade at 9 a.m.. Live concert with Ahmad Washington and Lillian Thomas.
Annual Clothing Giveaway, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 12, Columbia Avenue Church of Christ, 307 N. 16th St. Call: 752-9636.
Harvest Festival, Oct. 12, 1701 Turner St., hosted by Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC. Parade at 9 a.m.. Free food, fun, clothes and live concert with Ahmad Washington, and Lillian Thomas.
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
Fall festival, 2-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Waco First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. Call: 772-6206.
Fall Women’s Workshop, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 12, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. $10. Call: 716-1102.
152nd church anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 13, Majors Chapel United Methodist Church, Golinda. Guest speakers: Isiah Cox, Fort Worth (morning) and Rev. Allen Kuykendall, Waco. Caall: 717-0038.
Women’s Day Program, 3:15 p.m., Oct. 13, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: Rachael Swain, Marshall Chapel Church. Call: 716-1102.
104th Church Anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th. Guest: Rev. Kevin White. Call 722-7429.
Pastor anniversary service, 3 p.m., Oct. 13, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Axtell. Guest Speaker: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Pre-anniversary celebrataion, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Titus AME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Gues: Bishop H.L. Benford, Freedom Ministries Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Call: 230-3711.
Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 S. Robinson Dr., Robinson. Call: 366-3652.
Fall Festival Conference, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 19, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guest speaker: Ruby Mint. Call: 867-1109.
Breast Cancer Awareness service, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 20, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Fallapalooza Fall Festival, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Oct. 27. Woodway First United Methodist Church, 20001 Woodway Dr.
4th Sunday community musical, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 27, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Nancy and her Friends, ventriloquist, 9:15 am and 10:45 am, Oct. 27. Woodway First United Methodist Church, 20001 Woodway Dr.
The Texas Country Gentlemen, concert, 12:30 pm, Oct. 27. Woodway First United Methodist Church, 20001 Woodway Dr.
121st Church Anniversary & Homecoming, 3 p.m., Nov. 3, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest Speaker: Dr. Thomas Malone, Mt. Olive MBC, Downsville.
Pastor Aid Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guests: Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.
