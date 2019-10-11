Saturday
Taco plate fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faithwalk Fellowship Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr.. $10.
Harvest Festival, 9 a.m., Oct. 12, 1701 Turner St., hosted by Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC. Parade at 9 a.m.. Live concert with Ahmad Washington and Lillian Thomas.
Annual Clothing Giveaway, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 12, Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 307 N. 16th St. Call: 752-9636.
Harvest Festival, Oct. 12, 1701 Turner St., hosted by Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC. Parade at 9 a.m.. Free food, fun, clothes and live concert with Ahmad Washington, and Lillian Thomas.
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
Fall festival, 2-5 p.m., Oct. 12, Waco First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. Call: 772-6206.
Fall Women’s Workshop, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 12, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet Street. $10. Call: 716-1102.
Community Yard Sale, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faith Journey Christian Fellowship, 316 S. Lacy Drive, Lacy Lakeview.
Sunday
152nd church anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 13, Majors Chapel United Methodist Church, Golinda. Guest speakers: Isiah Cox, Fort Worth (morning) and Rev. Allen Kuykendall, Waco. Call: 717-0038.
Women’s Day Program, 3:15 p.m., Oct. 13, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: Rachael Swain, Marshall Chapel Church. Call: 716-1102.
104th Church Anniversary and Homecoming, 10 a.m., Oct. 13, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th. Guest: Rev. Kevin White. Call 722-7429.
Pastor anniversary service, 3 p.m., Oct. 13, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Axtell. Guest Speaker: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Pre-anniversary celebration, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Titus AME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest: Bishop H.L. Benford, Freedom Ministries Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Call: 230-3711.
Family and Friends Day, 4 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC, 1701 Turner St. Speaker: Darrell Blair, New Breed Worship Center, Ft. Worth. Call: 799-3326.
Wednesday
Lunch speaker series, 11:30 a.m., Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr. Free. Speaker: James Rainey. RSVP by noon Tuesday to 754-7333.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 S. Robinson Dr., Robinson. Call: 366-3652.
Fall Festival Conference, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 19, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guest speaker: Ruby Mint. Call: 867-1109.
Breast Cancer Awareness service, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 20, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd.
Mission Waco Fall Harvest Festival, 4-7 p.m., Oct. 20, the Rock, 1201 N. 16th. Call: 753-4900.
Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 26, St. Luke AME Church, 117 East Church St.
Fallapalooza Fall Festival, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Oct. 27. Woodway First United Methodist Church, 20001 Woodway Dr.
4th Sunday community musical, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 27, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Nancy and her Friends, ventriloquist, 9:15 am and 10:45 am, Oct. 27. Woodway First United Methodist Church, 20001 Woodway Dr.
The Texas Country Gentlemen, concert, 12:30 pm, Oct. 27. Woodway First United Methodist Church, 20001 Woodway Dr.
“All In” Harvest Rally, 10:30am., Oct. 27, St. Luke AME Church, 117 E. Church St. Call 752-0502.
Men & Women’s Day Program, 3 p.m., Oct. 27, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest Speaker: Rev. Gerald Harris. Call: 537-3387.
132nd Homecoming Celebration, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 27, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Rd., Elm Mott. Guest speaker: Rev. Alvin Taylor, Mt. Vernon Baptist. Call: 644-8306
121st Church Anniversary & Homecoming, 3 p.m., Nov. 3, Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest Speaker: Dr. Thomas Malone, Mt. Olive MBC, Downsville.
Women’s Day, 10 a.m., Nov. 3, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Guest Speaker Pastor Charlotte Moses, Port Arthur. Call: 799-6150
Pastor Aid Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guests: Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.