Saturday
Clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. until noon, Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 307 N. 18th Street.
Harvest festival, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Cogdell United Methodist Church, 1206 W. State Highway 6.
Halloween community fellowship, 5 p.m., Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road.
Banquet, 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Brazos Event Center, 525 Elm Street. Sponsored by Greater Bible Way Church. $10. Call: 379-6031.
Movie matinee, 2:30 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 123 Turner Street. Admission: Non-perishable food item, to be donated to Food for Families.
Sunday
Community fellowship service, 6 p.m., Oct. 28, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Men’s and women’s annual day, 3 p.m., Oct. 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Call: 537-3387.
61st church anniversary, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 28, St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Drive. Call: 405-3814.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Bring canned good for donation. Call: 644-2014.
Pastor and wife anniversary, 3 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 399 Wagoner Road, Gholson. Guest: Melvin Petty, Greater Mt. Olive. Call: 752-2431.
Wednesday
Trunk-r-Treat, 6 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Iron Man breakfast, 8 a.m., Nov. 3, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
18th church anniversary musical, 6 p.m., Nov. 3, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave.
120th church anniversary and Homecoming, 3 p.m., Nov. 4, Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Women’s day, Nov. 4, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150.
Surviving the Holidays, 6 p.m., Nov. 5, First Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive. $5. Call: 772-5630.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 6, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995.
126th church anniversary and 50th Homecoming celebration, 11 a.m., Nov. 11, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm Street, Mart.
Women’s conference, 9 a.m., Dec. 8, True Vine Worship Center. Call: 537-1172.
Pastor’s Aid Musical service, 7 p.m., Nov. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Guest: Allen Dixon, Greater Haarvest COGIC. Call: 799-2441.
Men’s and women’s day, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Nika LJ Davis. Call: 799-2441.
Organ recital, 4-5:30 p.m., Oct. 21, First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave. Call: 752-1665.