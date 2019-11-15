Saturday
“Grounded in Gratitude” workshop, 10 a.m. until noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way. RSVP at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 857-9794.
Harvest Time Community Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, Phenomenal Connection Outreach Inc., 1501 Maple. Call: 300-3245.
Bake sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Lakewood Christian Women’s Fellowship of Renew Church. 6509 Bosque Blvd.
Smoked chicken dinner fundraiser, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple. 512 Hillsboro Dr. All plates will include a meat, two vegetables, a drink and a dessert. Pre-order by calling 799-1006 or email wacofght@gmail.com.
Friends & Family Building Fund fundraiser program, 3 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Rd. Call: 644-8306.
Friends and family day, 3 p.m., Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St. Speaker: Rev. Calvin Jenkins, Alvarado.
Sunday
14th pastor anniversary service, 11 a.m., Nov. 17, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Willie Thompkins, New Generation Church. Call 757-0552.
Family and friends day, Nov. 17, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman Ave.
145th Anniversary Celebration, 3:30 p.m., St. James UMC. Speaker: Rev. Sylvester Key, II.
Family & Friends day, 3 p.m., Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman Ave.
Tuesday
Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Spring Street Baptist Church, 1119 Spring St. Please bring payment for books.
Thursday
Seeds of Hope Publishers presents, “Where Does God’s Love Abide?” hunger emphasis worship service, 7:30 p.m., Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs. Call: 755-7745
Upcoming
“Praise Him With A Grateful Heart” Thanksgiving Musical, 4 p.m., Nov. 23, St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church St. Featuring: Waco Community Choir, Edwards Chapel A.M.E. Choir, Trinity Temple of Deliverance, Pastor Robert Cummings, Jamal Walker, Lorea H. Johnson, Jr., Nathan Barnes and others.
Fish fry, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple. 512 Hillsboro Dr. Pre-order: 799-1006 or email wacofght@gmail.com.
Pastor Aid Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guests: Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
130th church anniversary, 10:45 a.m., Nov. 24, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Speaker: Rev. Darrick Ervin, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Gholson Call: 756-3607.
Bosqueville Community Thanksgiving Service, 6 p.m., Nov. 24, Bosqueville Baptist Church, 7465 Rock Creek Road. Speaker: Pastor Ryan Busby. Call 756-4710.
Minister Briggitte Tomokins Ordination Service, 3 p.m., Dec. 1, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Call: 537-3387.
Men & Women Day, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Dec. 18, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Morning speaker: Odie McCoy Evening speaker: Rev. Norris Powell. Call: 867-1109.
“Bold Praise,” 6-8 p.m., Dec. 14, 315 Cleveland St., McGregor, 1925 W. Loop 340. Call: 640-7828.
KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.
Legacy Family Ministries Cherish Marriage Conference, 7-9:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020, Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive, McGregor. $25 per couple. Call: 933-2300.
