Sunday

165th church anniversary, 10:45 a.m., Bosqueville Baptist Church, 7465 Rock Creek Road. Speaker: Dr. Alan LaFever, director of Texas Baptist Historical Collection. Call: 756-7947.

121st Church Anniversary & Homecoming, 3 p.m., Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest Speaker: Dr. Thomas Malone, Mt. Olive MBC, Downsville.

Pastor appreciation service, 4 p.m., Carter’s Temple COGIC, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957.

Women’s Day, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Guest Speaker Pastor Charlotte Moses, Port Arthur. Call: 799-6150.

Usher’s annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor Ara Rauls Jr., New Mount Olive Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.

Men’s and women’s annual day, 3 p.m., Mashall Chapel MBC, 1121 N. Sixth St..

19th church anniversary, 4 p.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 300-3245.

Pastor’s anniversary service, 4 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Speaker: Bishop James Mitchell, Bethel Temple Pentecostal Church, Dallas. Call: 379-6031.

Usher’s annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Ara Rauls Jr., New Mount Olive Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.

Tuesday

Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, through Thursday, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speakers: Rev. Archie Hatten (Tues.), Rev. Tommy Seals (Wed.) and Rev. Gregory Griggs (Thurs.). Call: 716-1102.

RSVP due for Waco Christian Women’s Connection on Nov. 14 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fishpond Road, 11:30 a.m.. $21. Speaker: Elain Sayer. Call: 722-9420.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.

Upcoming

Men’s and women’s fall workshop, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 9, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.

Feeding the Community, 9 a.m., Nov. 9, Truevine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial.

Men’s day program, 3:15 p.m., Nov. 10, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 716-1102.

“A Coroner’s Inquest: Who Killed the Church?”4 p.m., Nov. 10, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Call: 799-6300.

Pre-anniversary service, 3 p.m., Nov. 10, St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Call: 757-0552.

It’s Our Write, a spoken word poetry open mic fundraiser for Mission Waco, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th. $10. Performers include Ryan Thomas, April Neal and Daniel Winkler. Call: 753-4900.

14th pastor anniversary service, 11 a.m., Nov. 17, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Willie Thompkins, New Generation Church. Call 757-0552.

Pastor Aid Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guests: Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 867-1109.

130th church anniversary, 10:45 a.m., Nov. 24, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Speaker: Rev. Darrick Ervin, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Gholson Call: 756-3607.

“Bold Praise,” 6-8 p.m., Dec. 14, Union Baptist District Association, 1925 W. Loop 340. Call: 640-7828.

KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments