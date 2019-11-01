Sunday
165th church anniversary, 10:45 a.m., Bosqueville Baptist Church, 7465 Rock Creek Road. Speaker: Dr. Alan LaFever, director of Texas Baptist Historical Collection. Call: 756-7947.
121st Church Anniversary & Homecoming, 3 p.m., Mount Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest Speaker: Dr. Thomas Malone, Mt. Olive MBC, Downsville.
Pastor appreciation service, 4 p.m., Carter’s Temple COGIC, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957.
Women’s Day, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Guest Speaker Pastor Charlotte Moses, Port Arthur. Call: 799-6150.
Usher’s annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor Ara Rauls Jr., New Mount Olive Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Men’s and women’s annual day, 3 p.m., Mashall Chapel MBC, 1121 N. Sixth St..
19th church anniversary, 4 p.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Call: 300-3245.
Pastor’s anniversary service, 4 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Speaker: Bishop James Mitchell, Bethel Temple Pentecostal Church, Dallas. Call: 379-6031.
Usher’s annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Ara Rauls Jr., New Mount Olive Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.
Tuesday
Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, through Thursday, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speakers: Rev. Archie Hatten (Tues.), Rev. Tommy Seals (Wed.) and Rev. Gregory Griggs (Thurs.). Call: 716-1102.
RSVP due for Waco Christian Women’s Connection on Nov. 14 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fishpond Road, 11:30 a.m.. $21. Speaker: Elain Sayer. Call: 722-9420.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Men’s and women’s fall workshop, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 9, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.
Feeding the Community, 9 a.m., Nov. 9, Truevine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial.
Men’s day program, 3:15 p.m., Nov. 10, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 716-1102.
“A Coroner’s Inquest: Who Killed the Church?”4 p.m., Nov. 10, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Call: 799-6300.
Pre-anniversary service, 3 p.m., Nov. 10, St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Call: 757-0552.
It’s Our Write, a spoken word poetry open mic fundraiser for Mission Waco, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th. $10. Performers include Ryan Thomas, April Neal and Daniel Winkler. Call: 753-4900.
14th pastor anniversary service, 11 a.m., Nov. 17, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Willie Thompkins, New Generation Church. Call 757-0552.
Pastor Aid Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 24, New Deliverance Baptist Church. Guests: Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 867-1109.
130th church anniversary, 10:45 a.m., Nov. 24, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Speaker: Rev. Darrick Ervin, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Gholson Call: 756-3607.
“Bold Praise,” 6-8 p.m., Dec. 14, Union Baptist District Association, 1925 W. Loop 340. Call: 640-7828.
KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.