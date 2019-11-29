Sunday
Minister Briggitte Tomokins Ordination Service, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Speaker: Kenneth Huitt, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Marlin. Call: 537-3387.
Celebrate Advent event, 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt. Performers: Jessica Shelton playing a trumpet solo, Katriele Oyler as featured ballerina, Becky Maurer, Peace Choir, Bells of Peace, and the Peace Youth Group.
Installation Service of Rev. Joe Bedford, 3 p.m., Bold Spring Missionary Baptist Church.
105th church anniversary, 4 p.m., Greater Bethel Church of God in Christ, 401 Preston St. Speaker: Henry Tate, Iglehart Chapel COGIC. Call: 756-5262.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Wednesday
Women’s World Day of Prayer brunch, 10 a.m., Dec. 4, Great Hall, Truett Seminary, Baylor University, 1100 S. Third Street. Sponsored by Waco Regional Baptist Association WMU/Women’s Ministries; Truett Seminary; Keston Center. Speakers: Mia Moody-Ramirez, Earl Ann Bumpus and Martha Lou Scott. Call: 749-5347.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
“Bold Praise,” 6-8 p.m., Dec. 14, 315 Cleveland St., McGregor, 1925 W. Loop 340. Call: 640-7828.
Men & Women Day, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Dec. 18, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Morning speaker: Odie McCoy Evening speaker: Rev. Norris Powell. Call: 867-1109.
Caring is Sharing, Dec. 21, presented as God’s House of Prayer Church Ladies “Christmas” Koinonia, Heart of Texas Electric Coop., 1111 Johnson Dr., McGregor. Gifts and food baskets presented. Call: 339-4846.
KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.
Legacy Family Ministries Cherish Marriage Conference, 7-9:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020, Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive, McGregor. $25 per couple. Call: 933-2300.
