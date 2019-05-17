Saturday
Breakfast and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Dr. Menudo, breakfast plates and tacos, drinks, cakes, cupcakes, cookies. Proceeds benefit FOFWC women’s group conference trip
Citizens of the Kingdom,” Noon, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Presented by Central Texas District, District members will share creative presentations of Biblical characters. Call: 662-8957.
Women’s Day Fashion Show and Brunch, 11 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner St. $12.
Yard sale, 9 a.m. until noon, LCWC Women’s Department, 2901 Sanger Ave.
Sunday
Pastor and wife appreciation, 3:30 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Darrell Abercrombie, New Zion Church, Elm Mott. Call: 716-1102.
Anthems and Songs for Worship, 6 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St.. Call: 662-8957.
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish festival, 11 a.m., Geneva Hall.
Family and Friends Day, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3338 Alta Vista Dr. Guest: Robert Cummings, Rising Star, Call: 537-3387.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, Axtell. Guest: Fresh Wind, Marilyn and Co., Waco; and The Sweat Family, Dallas.
Sunday school annual, 3 p.m., Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N. 16th. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens Baptist.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 2368 Old Springfield Road. Guest: James Bass. Call: 855-7982.
Men’s Day 2019 Celebration, 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., St. Luke AME Church, 117 East Church St.
Annual Women’s Day Observance, 10 a.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th. Speaker: Evelyn Jordan, Abundant Love Church. Call 722-7429.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
13th Anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, Jr. & the First Family, 3 p.m., May 26, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Dr. Edward Ross & Abundant Love Fellowship Church.
Deacon Ordination Service for Rodney G. Calhoun, 3 p.m., May 26, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Guest: Rev. Kevin Burkley Sr., Goodwill Baptist Church of Lott.
MenzLife, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 2, LCWC Brotherhood, 1301 Webster Ave.
17th Pastor & Wife Anniversary, 3 p.m., June 2, Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St
Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441.
150th Anniversary, 10 a.m., June 9, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Norse (outside Clifton). After worship group picture, plaque revealing, lunch and short program.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
Leading ladies encounter, 7:30-10 p.m. nightly, June 7-8, 1301 Webster Street. Call: 981-3055.
19th Pastor Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., June 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th. Guest Church: Toliver Chapel MBC, Dr Jimmy D. Hunter. Call: 749-2441.