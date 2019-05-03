Saturday
Rainbow Tea, 2 p.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, 2625 South 18th. Call: 722-7429.
Community Garage Sale, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., St. Martin of Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Rd. West.
Iron Men Breakfast, 8 a.m. Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Birthday celebration for pastor Ruby Minnit, 2 p.m.,True Holiness Church, 1925 W. Loop 340.
“Inherit the Kingdom,” presented by the Heart of Texas Area of Aglow International, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Church of the Open Door, 900 N Loop 340. $40 registration. Call or text: 495-7872.
Sunday
Sunday school annual, 3:30 p.m., Titus AME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 733-6096.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Wednesday
Revival, through Friday, 7 p.m. nightly, Titus IME, 9074 Highway 6, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Gospel Spectacular, celebrating the fourth anniversary of the group Sister-Sister, 6:30 p.m., Greater Peace Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, Kileen. Call: 466-3181.
Upcoming
Fish dinner, 10 a.m. until sold out, May 17, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. $10. Call: 349-2626.
Pastor and wife appreciation, 3:30 p.m., May 19, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Darrell Abercrombie, New Zion Church, Elm Mott. Call: 716-1102.
13th Anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, Jr. & the First Family, 3 p.m., May 26, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Dr. Edward Ross & Abundant Love Fellowship Church.
Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441
.