Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Fish dinner, 10 a.m. until sold out, May 17, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. $10. Call: 349-2626.
Citizens of the Kingdom,” Noon, May 18th, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Presented by Central Texas District, District members will share creative presentations of Biblical characters. Call: 662-8957.
Women’s Day Fashion Show and Brunch, 11 a.m., May 18, Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner Street. $12.
Yard sale, 9 a.m. until noon, LCWC Women’s Department, 2901 Sanger Ave.
Pastor and wife appreciation, 3:30 p.m., May 19, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Darrell Abercrombie, New Zion Church, Elm Mott. Call: 716-1102.
Anthems and Songs for Worship, 6 p.m., May 19, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St.. Call: 662-8957.
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish festival, 11 a.m., May 19, Geneva Hall.
Family and Friends Day, 3 p.m., May 19, Waco Worship Center, 3338 Alta Vista Dr. Guest: Robert Cummings, Rising Star, Call: 537-3387.
13th Anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, Jr. & the First Family, 3 p.m., May 26, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Dr. Edward Ross & Abundant Love Fellowship Church.
17th Pastor & Wife Anniversary, 3 p.m., June 2, Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St
Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
Leading ladies encounter, 7:30-10 p.m. nightly, June 7-8, 1301 Webster Street. Call: 981-3055.
19th Pastor Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., June 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th. Guest Church: Toliver Chapel MBC, Dr Jimmy D. Hunter. Call: 749-2441.
