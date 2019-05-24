Saturday
Greater Zion MBC Praise Dance Ministry car wash, 2:30-5:30 p.m., at Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. Call 230-6489.
Sunday
Memorial Day program, 3 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, at 399 Wagoner Road. Rev. Gregory Griggs is guest speaker.
13th Anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, Jr. & the First Family, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Dr. Edward Ross & Abundant Love Fellowship Church.
Deacon Ordination Service for Rodney G. Calhoun, 3 p.m., Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Guest: Rev. Kevin Burkley Sr., Goodwill Baptist Church of Lott.
Tuesday
Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 W Seley, Axtell.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Garage sale, 7 a.m. until noon, June 1, Parrish Hall, Wesphalia. Call: 584-5840.
MenzLife, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 2, LCWC Brotherhood, 1301 Webster Ave.
Pastor anniversary, 3 p.m., June 2, Greater Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 3733 Homan.
17th Pastor & Wife Anniversary, 3 p.m., June 2, Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 4, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441.
Life revival, 7 p.m. nightly, June 12-14, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster. Speaker: Dr. Rayford Iglehart.
Boy Scout & Girl Scouts Washout, 10:30 a.m., June 15, Jack’s Stereo, Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
Leading ladies encounter, 7:30-10 p.m. nightly, June 7-8, 1301 Webster Street. Call: 981-3055.
19th Pastor Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., June 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th. Guest Church: Toliver Chapel MBC, Dr Jimmy D. Hunter. Call: 749-2441.