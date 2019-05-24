Saturday

Greater Zion MBC Praise Dance Ministry car wash, 2:30-5:30 p.m., at Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. Call 230-6489.

Sunday

Memorial Day program, 3 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, at 399 Wagoner Road. Rev. Gregory Griggs is guest speaker.

13th Anniversary of Dr. Frank D. Linton, Jr. & the First Family, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Dr. Edward Ross & Abundant Love Fellowship Church.

Deacon Ordination Service for Rodney G. Calhoun, 3 p.m., Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Guest: Rev. Kevin Burkley Sr., Goodwill Baptist Church of Lott.

Tuesday

Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 W Seley, Axtell.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.

Upcoming

Garage sale, 7 a.m. until noon, June 1, Parrish Hall, Wesphalia. Call: 584-5840.

MenzLife, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 2, LCWC Brotherhood, 1301 Webster Ave.

Pastor anniversary, 3 p.m., June 2, Greater Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 3733 Homan.

17th Pastor & Wife Anniversary, 3 p.m., June 2, Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St

The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 4, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.

Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441.

Life revival, 7 p.m. nightly, June 12-14, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster. Speaker: Dr. Rayford Iglehart.

Boy Scout & Girl Scouts Washout, 10:30 a.m., June 15, Jack’s Stereo, Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air.

Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.

Leading ladies encounter, 7:30-10 p.m. nightly, June 7-8, 1301 Webster Street. Call: 981-3055.

19th Pastor Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., June 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th. Guest Church: Toliver Chapel MBC, Dr Jimmy D. Hunter. Call: 749-2441.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.

Tags

Recommended for you