Saturday
Veterans breakfast, 9 a.m., St. Luke AME Church, 117 E. Church Street. Veterans and dependents welcome. Free. Call: 752-0502.
Women’s day conference, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pickney Drive. $10.
Pre-anniversary celebration for pastor, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church NBC, 913 Jefferson.
Sunday
The Whole Armor of God program, 3:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street.
32nd anniversary celebration of Dr. George R. Harrison, pastor, and wife Marva, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church NBC, 913 Jefferson. Guest: Greater Zion MBC.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Garage sale, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave. Fundraiser for youth camp. Call: 752-9823. Cash only.
Fish fry, 4-7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elk, $l0. Call: 863-5129.
Annual Church Banquet, 6:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC, at 2nd Baptist MBC Fellowship Hall, 2001 Dallas St. Tickets $20, limited amount. Call 867-1109.
Upcoming
Brotherhood program, 3:30 p.m., March 17, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: Rev. Robert Wilkerson, Hopewell Baptist Church, Axtell.
Communitywide Gospel Musical, 6 p.m., March 17, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs, praise team, mind team groups, singers welcome. Call: 867-1109.
133rd church anniversary, 10:30 a.m., March 17, St. Luke AME Church, 117 E. Church St. Guest: Rev. Marlon B. Jones.
60th church anniversary, 3 p.m., March 17, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman Street. Guests: Rev. Joseph Shilo & Cedar Grove Baptist Church
John Brown University Cathedral Choir concert, 7 p.m., March 22, Journey Christian Community, 10424 China Spring Rd.
Sanctuary choir program, 3 p.m., March 24, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Pastor Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Call: 714-0222.
Mission program, 3:15 p.m., March 31, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Guest: Annise Payne, Trinity Temple of Deliverance.