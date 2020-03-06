Saturday
Community Revival, 7 p.m., Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road, Mart. Speakers: Dr. Larry Ashlock and music by Brian Burchfield. Call: 863-5755.
Donald Lawrence workshop and concert, 6-9 p.m., Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St. $25-30 general admission, $40 VIP. Call: 495-0606.
Tuesday
Pastor Pre-Anniversary Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, through Thursday, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speakers: E. Shaun Williams , Pleasant Olive Baptist Church (Tuesday): Nika Davis, Second Missionary Baptist Church (Wednesday); and Edward Ross, Abundant Love Fellowship Church (Thursday). Call: 756-1140.
Wednesday
Alpha Course, 6:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Rd. Meal, video, discussion. Call: 772-5501.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Rummage Sale & Flauta lunch, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., March 14, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Dr. $10. 3 Flautas served with beans, rice, salad, sour cream, avocado and soda.
Church Anniversary Day, 3:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Pastor retirement program for Jack Watson, 3 p.m., March 15, Mt. Carmel MBC, Bellmead Civic Center, 1211 Barlow St. Speaker: Rev. Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Toliver Chapel MBC. Call: 753-6228.
61st Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., March 15, Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St. Speaker: Rev. Ethelene Green, Major’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Call: 744-1460.
Mission & Brotherhood Program, 3 p.m., March 22, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Call: 714-0222.
Baylor University School of Music presents, Staging Jules Bledsoe, 3 p.m., March 22, New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St. The concert is free to the public and will offer a variety of musical works that are attached both to Jules Bledsoe and his performances in Waco. Call: 710-6624
Taste of Waco2World Missions, 6-7:30 p.m., March 31, First Woodway Baptist Church Venue, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway. Guest speaker: Jimmy Dorrell. Call: 753-2408
.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
