Saturday

Rummage Sale & Flauta lunch, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.,Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Dr. $10. 3 Flautas served with beans, rice, salad, sour cream, avocado and soda.

Sunday

Church Anniversary Day, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.

Pastor retirement program for Jack Watson, 3 p.m., Mt. Carmel MBC, Bellmead Civic Center, 1211 Barlow St. Speaker: Rev. Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Toliver Chapel MBC. Call: 753-6228.

61st Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St. Speaker: Rev. Ethelene Green, Major’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Call: 744-1460.

Pastor Waylon Sias Sr. fifth anniversary celebration, 9:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Guest speakers: (Morning) Eddie Brown, Strangers Rest Baptist Church of Ft. Worth, (Afternoon) Gaylon Foreman, Carver Park Baptist Church. Call 756-1140.

Annual Brotherhood Program, 3 p.m., Spring Street Church, 1119 Spring St. Guest: Pastor Al Davis, Union Baptist Church.

Tuesday

Service of healing prayers for loved ones, friends, country and the world, noon, Unity Spiritual Center, 400 S. First Street, Hewitt.

Wednesday

Alpha Course, 6:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Rd. Meal, video, discussion. Call: 772-5501.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.

Upcoming

12th annual Women’s Conference, 10 a.m., March 21, St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Dr.

Mission & Brotherhood Program, 3 p.m., March 22, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Call: 714-0222.

Taste of Waco2World Missions, 6-7:30 p.m., March 31, First Woodway Baptist Church Venue, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway. Guest speaker: Jimmy Dorrell. Call: 753-2408.

He Speaks, I Speak, 6-9 p.m., May 2, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster Ave. $5-35. Call: 512-619-8649.

The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.First Tuesday each month

.

