Ongoing
As the coronavirus crisis sparks concern and uncertainty across the nation, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief is making chaplains available to the public by calling 800-921-3287. Trained chaplains are standing by to pray and provide spiritual comfort for those in need. The phone number will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day for as long as the crisis remains.
Saturday
12th annual Women’s Conference, 10 a.m., March 21, St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Dr.
Sunday
Mission & Brotherhood Program, 3 p.m., March 22, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Call: 714-0222.
134th church anniversary, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke A.M.E. Church.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Taste of Waco2World Missions, 6-7:30 p.m., March 31, First Woodway Baptist Church Venue, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway. Guest speaker: Jimmy Dorrell. Call: 753-2408.
Unity Day Fellowship, 3:30 p.m., April 19, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Risen Star Baptist Church. Call 867-1109.
20th Pastoral Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., June 14, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center. Speaker: Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Toliver Chapel MBC. Call 867-1109.
He Speaks, I Speak, 6-9 p.m., May 2, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster Ave. $5-35. Call: 512-619-8649.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.First Tuesday each month.
