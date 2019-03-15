Saturday
11th Annual Women’s Day Conference, 9:30 a.m. registration, St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Drive. $10.
Sunday
Brotherhood program, 3:30 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Guest: Rev. Robert Wilkerson, Hopewell Baptist Church, Axtell.
Communitywide Gospel Musical, 6 p.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs, praise team, mind team groups, singers welcome. Call: 867-1109.
133rd church anniversary, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke AME Church, 117 E. Church St. Guest: Rev. Marlon B. Jones.
60th church anniversary, 3 p.m.,Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman Street. Guests: Rev. Joseph Shilo & Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Pastor 4th anniversary celebration, 3:30 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie, Guest: Shawn Moton, Marlboro Heights Baptist Church, Killeen. Call: 235-0509.
Installation of new pastor, Rev. Al Davis, 3:30 p.m., Union Missionary Baptist Church, 112 Clay Ave. Guest: Dr. “Nike” L.J. Davis, Second MBC. Call: 744-9941.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
John Brown University Cathedral Choir concert, 7 p.m., March 22, Journey Christian Community, 10424 China Spring Rd.
Sanctuary choir program, 3 p.m., March 24, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Pastor Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Call: 714-0222.
Mission program, 3:15 p.m., March 31, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Guest: Annise Payne, Trinity Temple of Deliverance.