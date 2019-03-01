Saturday
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque.
Committed to Purpose, 4 p.m., Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Guest speaker: Robert Allen, City Cathedral, Houston. Call: 300-3245.
Clothes give-a-way, 10 a.m. until noon, Estella Maxey Center, 1809 J. J. Flewellen. Call: 710-4926.
Fish and chicken plates, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Call: 379-6031
Sunday
Annual Usher Program, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Ave. Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens MBC. Call: 714-0222.
World New Thought Day, 10:30 a.m., Unity Spiritual Center, 400 S. 1st Street, Hewitt. Speaker: Rev. Don Ray.
2019 40 Days for Life Kickoff Rally, 6-7 p.m., 700 W. Highway 6. Sponsored by Pro-Life Waco and Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas. Call 644-0407.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Annual Church Banquet, 6:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC, at 2nd Baptist MBC Fellowship Hall, 2001 Dallas St. Tickets $20, limited amount. Call 867-1109.
Community Wide Gospel Musical, 6 p.m., March 17, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs, praise team, mind team groups, singers welcome. Call: 867-1109.
The John Brown University Cathedral Choir concert, 7 p.m., March 22, Journey Christian Community, 10424 China Spring Rd.
Sanctuary choir program, 3 p.m., March 24, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Pastor Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Call: 714-0222