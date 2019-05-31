Saturday
Garage sale, 7 a.m. until noon, Parrish Hall, Wesphalia. Call: 584-5840.
Dessert sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, 400 S. First Street, Hewitt. Free tasting samples before purchase. Call: 666-9102.
Garage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th. Call 722-7429.
Sunday
MenzLife, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., LCWC Brotherhood, 1301 Webster Ave.
Pastor anniversary, 3 p.m., Greater Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 3733 Homan.
17th Pastor & Wife Anniversary, 3 p.m., Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St.
Mission annual, 3 p.m., Marshall Chapel MBC, 1121 N. Sixth. Call: 229-3723.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 4, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Wednesday
Revival, Wednesday through Friday, 7 p.m. nightly, Springhill UMC, Riesel. With Johnson Family Reunion. Call: 235-1954.
Adult, Kids, Yough Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441.
Leading ladies encounter, 7:30-10 p.m. nightly, June 7-8, 1301 Webster Street. Call: 981-3055.
Upcoming
19th Pastor Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., June 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th. Guest Church: Toliver Chapel MBC, Dr Jimmy D. Hunter. Call: 749-2441.
Pastor anniversary celebration, June 9, Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Guests: 11 a.m., Darrell Bush, Greater Charity Chapel; 3 p.m., Waylon Sias, Zion Hill.
Life revival, 7 p.m. nightly, June 12-14, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster. Speaker: Dr. Rayford Iglehart.
Boy Scout & Girl Scouts Washout, 10:30 a.m., June 15, Jack’s Stereo, Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.