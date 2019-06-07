Saturday
Barbecue plate sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faithwalk Fellowship Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr. $8.
Men’s Ministry prayer breakfast, 8 a.m., Mt. Caramel MBC, 711 Brook Ave.
Sunday
19th Pastor Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th. Guest Church: Toliver Chapel MBC, Dr Jimmy D. Hunter. Call: 749-2441.
Pastor anniversary celebration, Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Guests: 11 a.m., Darrell Bush, Greater Charity Chapel; 3 p.m., Waylon Sias, Zion Hill.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive. Guest: James Snow, Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. Call: 716-0559.
Pastor’s Aide Annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor Brill Stone and the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.
Annual youth day, 3:30 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Guest: W G Jackson II and Bible Way MBC, Copperas Cove. Call: 799-6300.
Kingdom Hope International Apostolic Leadership Conference, 10 a.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave.
Men’s day program, 3 p.m., Mt. Carmel MBC, 711 Brook Ave. Guest: Corinth Church, Temple.
Youth and young adult ministry annual day, 3:30 p.m., New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guests: Kenneth Ferrell, Lover’s Leap MBC.
Monday
Vacation Bible School, 6-10 p.m. nightly, June 10-14, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Call: 756-1140.
Wednesday
Life revival, 7 p.m. nightly, through Friday, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster. Speaker: Dr. Rayford Iglehart.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Boy Scout & Girl Scouts Washout, 10:30 a.m., June 15, Jack’s Stereo, Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air.
Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Free. Call: 799-6300.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
Annual church auction and picnic, 11 a.m., June 23, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Rd., Axtell. Barbecue brisket for $10 a plate beginning, along with entertainment, bingo, country store with homemade items, raffle, children’s games, jewelry booth, snow cones with other refreshments. Auction begins at 1 p.m.
Brotherhood annual, 3 p.m., June 23, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive. Guest: Stanley Adams, New Deliverance. Call: 716-0559.
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 24, Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Road. Call: 772-5501.
Women Mission Day, 11 a.m., June 30, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Guest speaker: Linda Pate, Toliver Chaple MBC. Call: 867-1109.
An Evening of Hymns and Anthems, 5 p.m., June 30, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150.
Roar Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., July 15-19, ParkLake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th. Hosted by Greater Shiloh and ParkLake Drive Baptist churches. K-6th grade. Call: 752-9633, or email Lorimoore45@hotmail.com.
Pastor Barnes 5th Anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish Street. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.