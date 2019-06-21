Saturday
Treat Her Like a Lady, Love Him Like A Man Conference, 10 a.m., Spring Street Church, 1119 Spring Street. Speakers: Gayle Turner, United Methodist; B.D. Gatlin, The Potter’s House; and Duane and Annie Green, New Life Restoration Fellowship. Call: 753-4209.
Summer Yard Sale and Grill Out, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Dr.
Breaking the Cycle Tour, 11 a.m., Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Dr. Feats of strength, Christian rap, food, giveaways.
Sunday
Annual church auction and picnic, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Rd., Axtell. Barbecue brisket for $10 a plate beginning, along with entertainment, bingo, country store with homemade items, raffle, children’s games, jewelry booth, snow cones with other refreshments. Auction begins at 1 p.m.
Brotherhood annual, 3 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive. Guest: Stanley Adams, New Deliverance. Call: 716-0559.
Ushers and Nurses Anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Call: 756-3607.
Ushers annual, 3 p.m., Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Guest: Willie Wiggins, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Riesel. Call: 366-2087.
Pastor appreciation service, 3 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 703 S. Elm, Mart.
Brotherhood Program and Musical, 3:30 p.m., Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Dr. Special guests Waco FGHT Soul Men of God, soloist Jeff Huff, Dallas, instrumentalist Micholas Lee and Zachary Griffen, Leap of Faith Worship Center, Temple. Call: 799-1006.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan MBC, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Call: 644-2014.
Monday
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 24, Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Road. Call: 772-5501.
Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m. nightly, through Friday, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150
Tuesday
Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Clay Street Christian Church, 601 S Seventh St.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Youth work day, pool party, 9 a.m., June 29, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail.
Men and women of worship workshop, 9:30 a.m., June 29, Bethel Empowerment Church, 324 McKenn. Guests: Wykoff McAdams, Greater New Light; Linda Brown, True Vine; Desirae Hendrick-Patterson, Rehoboth Baptist, Austin; and Mitchel Davis, Mt. Carmel Baptist.
Women Mission Day, 11 a.m., June 30, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Guest speaker: Linda Pate, Toliver Chaple MBC. Call: 867-1109.
Pastoral Installation for Rev. Samuel L. Buhl II, 3 p.m., June 30, Brown Hill Baptist Church, Hubbard. Guest: Rev. Samuel L. Buhl, Sr., St. James Missionary Baptist Church of Odessa. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Call: 722-7429.
An Evening of Hymns and Anthems, 5 p.m., June 30, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150.
Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 1-3, Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, 512 Hillsboro Drive. Call: 799-1006.
Deacon orientation, 3:15 p.m., July 7, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Rev. Mitch Davis, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Call: 716-1102.
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., July 14, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Willie Hurth, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Mart.
Roar Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., July 15-19, ParkLake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th. Hosted by Greater Shiloh and ParkLake Drive Baptist churches. K-6th grade. Call: 752-9633, or email Lorimoore45@hotmail.com.
Choir Annual Musical, 7-9 p.m., July 19, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Family and friends celebration, July 21, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st Street.
Musician Appreciation Service, 4-6 p.m., July 21, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306
Pastor Barnes 5th Anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish Street. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.